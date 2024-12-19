Systematic Differences in Molecular and Extraction-Based Measures of Plant Litter Chemical Composition

The Science

Soils have the potential to mitigate the effects of climate change. Mitigation strategies often rely on soil’s ability to store and stabilize large amounts of carbon for millennia. In fact, soils contain more than twice the carbon present in terrestrial vegetation and atmosphere combined. A significant challenge in understanding soil carbon storage is quantifying how much carbon enters the soil from the decomposing plant residues. To do that, it is important to accurately characterize plant litter chemistry, which influences the decomposition processes and thus how much carbon is left that can be stabilized. A multi-institutional team of researchers systematically compared extraction techniques for characterizing plant litter composition that relies on organic matter extraction with advanced molecular techniques and 13C solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. The team’s key finding is that using 13C NMR spectroscopy provides a more precise representation of the chemical composition of plant materials, allowing researchers to quantify various organic compounds, such as carbohydrates and lignins in litter. This advancement enhances the understanding of how different litter types decompose, ultimately improving models that predict soil carbon sequestration and its role in mitigating climate change.

The Impact

This study highlights the limitations of extraction methods that often oversimplify litter composition, leading to inaccurate estimates of cellulosic and lignin fractions. An improved chemical resolution for plant litter chemistry is essential for effectively modeling decomposition, which is critical for understanding carbon cycling. For instance, the breakdown of cellulose in decaying litter depends on the decomposability of lignins, as lignocellulose complexes in the plant cell wall hinder the direct access of hydrolytic enzymes to carbohydrates. Enhanced molecular characterization of litter can help better represent these complex biochemical pathways in decomposition models, thereby informing more robust ecosystem models and potentially advancing predictive capacities in climate science and lignocellulose degradation for biofuel production.

Summary

Accurately understanding the diverse chemical makeup of plant litter is essential for better predicting how quickly plant material decomposes and turns into soil organic matter. In this study, a multi-institutional team of researchers compared extraction methods for determining plant litter quality with molecular-level analysis using 13C NMR spectroscopy. The NMR method allowed them to convert molecular signals into fractions of various organic compounds found in plant material, such as carbohydrates, proteins, lignins, lipids, and carbonylic compounds. The team found that conventional extraction methods have both strengths and limitations. For instance, the acid-soluble extracted fraction is linked to carbohydrates but tends to underestimate them, while the acid-insoluble extracted fraction is linked to lignins but tends to overestimate them—by as much as 243%. The team identified two main sources of uncertainties: differences between the chemical composition suggested by extraction methods and the actual chemical composition revealed by NMR, and the conversion factors used to translate extraction measurements into chemical constituents. These uncertainties are important because they can lead to incorrect predictions of how fast plant litter decomposes. As a result, the team suggests that future models of litter decomposition should include precise chemical data based on NMR in combination with extraction methods to leverage their strengths to improve model accuracy.

Contacts

Arjun Chakrawal, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, arjun.chakrawal@pnnl.gov

Odeta Qafoku, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, odeta.qafoku@pnnl.gov

Stefano Manzoni, Stockholm University, Sweden, stefano.manzoni@natgeo.su.se

Funding

This project received funding from the European Research Council under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, the Swedish Research Council Vetenskapsrådet, and the Swedish Research Council FORMAS.

Publication

A. Chakrawal, et al. “Comparing plant litter molecular diversity assessed from proximate analysis and 13C NMR spectroscopy.” Soil Biology and Biochemistry 197, 109517 (2024). [doi:10.1016/j.soilbio.2024.109517]