Paris Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Paris for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Rob Goad, executive director of the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee; Kathy Ray, mayor of Paris; and Rudy Collins, regional director of External Affairs for TDEC.

