Vitex Recognized with 2024 EXFO World Class Supplier Award

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitex, a leading provider of advanced fiber optic solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 EXFO World Class Supplier Award. This recognition, presented by EXFO, highlights Vitex’s exceptional performance as a supplier and its unwavering commitment to excellence in supporting EXFO’s manufacturing process.Vitex earned this distinction for its reliable delivery and outstanding performance in supplying EXFO with the Handheld CWDM Power Analyzer, a critical tool for testing and monitoring CWDM networks. Known for its precision, durability, and ease of use, this analyzer plays an essential role in EXFO’s commitment to delivering high-quality network solutions."We are deeply honored to receive the 2024 EXFO World Class Supplier Award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Vitex team in delivering top-tier solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. At Vitex, we remain committed to fostering strong partnerships and exceeding customer expectations." Michael Ko, Founder and CEO of Vitex.As a key player in the fiber optics industry, Vitex specializes in delivering innovative connectivity solutions tailored to meet the needs of data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks. With a focus on quality, reliability, and cutting-edge technology, Vitex has become a trusted partner for companies seeking high-performance optical solutions.EXFO, a global leader in network testing, monitoring, and analytics, evaluates its supply chain on key performance indicators through real-time monitoring to ensure optimal material flow and alignment with its commitment to excellence. The Preferred Supplier designation recognizes top-performing suppliers who exemplify reliability, quality, and partnership values.The award also underscores EXFO’s forward-looking approach to its supply chain management. In their letter accompanying the award, EXFO emphasized the importance of ESG (Environment, Social Responsibility, Governance) principles, noting their plans to integrate these criteria more prominently in supplier evaluations. Vitex shares these values and is committed to contributing to sustainable and responsible business practices across the supply chain.“This award is not only a recognition of past achievements but also a motivation for Vitex to continue delivering excellence and supporting EXFO’s vision for the future. We value our partnership with EXFO and appreciate their recognition of our efforts to align with their goals and meet their customers’ expectations,” – Bill Ko, Vice President of Sales @ VitexVitex looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with EXFO, working collaboratively to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fiber optics while adhering to shared values of innovation, reliability, and sustainability.For more information about Vitex and its innovative fiber optic solutions, visit www.vitextech.com About VitexSince 2003, Vitex has been connecting people and ideas with solutions. Based in northern New Jersey, the global networking tech company offers advanced active and passive fiber optic connectivity to OEMs, public, and private network builders and operators. Innovations from Vitex have taken networks further, faster. Driven to evolve with its customers and partners, Vitex is regarded for active listening and relied upon when unconventional thinking and problem-solving is needed.Vitex is here to listen, driven to solve. Learn more at vitextech.com.Follow us on LinkedIn or reach out directly.

