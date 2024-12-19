HELMSLEY SPEAR ANNOUNCES NEW LEASE WITH UNITED UNIVERSAL MANAGEMENT FOR EVENT SPACE IN A PRIME LONG ISLAND CITY LOCATION

Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helmsley Spear, LLC, America’s oldest continuously operating real estate firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that the firm has represented United Universal Management, an established New York City event firm, in a Long Island City location. The space covers 7,600 square feet of rentable square feet and is located at 33-55 and 33-67 Crescent Street in Long Island City The announcement was made by Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC.Helmsley Spear’s Showket Ahamed, Associate Broker, represented the tenant, United Universal Management who will be operating the United Universal Party Hall. The company signed a lease for a term of six years with an asking rent of $40 per square foot. The building was previously occupied as a Walgreens Pharmacy.This location in Long Island City is strategically located on Crescent Street, with excellent transportation access to several subway and bus mass transit lines.The landlord was represented in this transaction by the Law Office of John J. Ciafone, 25-59 Steinway Street, Suite 2F, Astoria , New York, with tenant broker Showket Ahamed, Associate Broker, Helmsley Spear, LLC.“I am proud to represent United Universal Management in this lease in an excellent New York City location. This building will enable the company to provide a first-class private event space and be a vital part of the Long Island City community in the years to come,” said Showket Ahamed.About Helmsley SpearSince 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

