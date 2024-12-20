WALK YOUR PLANS NASHVILLE NOW OPEN

Our Wonderful Team Partner With Us Today! Your Plans Your Way!

Local Entrepreneurs Launch Immersive Projection Facility to Help Nashville Builders, Designers, & Beyond

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk Your Plans Nashville (WYP), cutting-edge and technology-driven projection facility, today announces its opening. The company offers a new way builders and designers can present floor plan drawings to their respective clients. Far beyond a traditional 2D design, using seven state-of-the-art projectors, WYP Nashville provides unique interactive capabilities between building plans and the end user. The Nashville location is the first in Tennessee and the fourth of its kind nationally.“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this proven concept to Nashville,” said Amanda Oaks, Owner, Walk Your Plans Nashville. “As someone who has built and remodeled multiple spaces I firmly believe in this service, and I welcome you to try it for yourself.”WYP Nashville encourages anyone in the preconstruction phase of a project to ‘Plan with Confidence and Build with Precision.’ The newly remodeled facility empowers architects, designers, and builders to refine their plans with unparalleled accuracy. By walking through a project at full scale, you can anticipate challenges, explore alternatives, and ensure every detail is perfect.Walk Your Plans Nashville is an expansive 9,000-square-foot facility. The space includes a 3,000-square-foot office area featuring a welcoming lobby, comfortable seating areas, private offices, and a fully equipped conference room. The remaining 6,000 square feet is dedicated to our cutting-edge design studio, where clients can walk their plans using our immersive projection system to visualize and perfect their floor plans before construction begins.Amanda and James Oaks bring nearly 40 years of combined business ownership, management and development experience to WYP. With degrees from Central Michigan University, Wayne State University and Harvard Business School, they are ready to combine their experience with innovation to help simplify the construction process.The company has already built a healthy roster of industry partners in the Nashville homebuilding, construction, architecture, interior design, and home renovation sectors. WYP Nashville doors are open for business, and they will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Nashville Chamber of Commerce on January 14th at 2:30pm.Walk Your Plans Nashville is located at 2937 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37214. The standard hours of operation are open Mon-Fri (9:00am-5:00pm) and closed Sat-Sun. Tours, consultations, and private bookings are available by appointment only. Sign up online by visiting https://walkyourplansnashville.com/schedule/. If you prefer to reach out directly, please call (615)-856-0255 or email info@walkyourplansnashville.com for additional information.To try life-sized floor plans before you build and learn about the brand behind it, visit https://walkyourplansnashville.com/ and follow Walk Your Plans on social media @walkyourplansnashville About Walk Your Plans NashvilleWalk Your Plans Nashville is Tennessee’s first and only immersive blueprint projection facility, servicing the residential and commercial construction industry, in Greater Nashville. Driven by innovation, our cutting-edge facility empowers architects, designers, and builders to refine their plans with unparalleled accuracy. By walking through your project at full scale, you can anticipate challenges, explore alternatives, and ensure every detail is perfect. Whether you're designing a home, an office building, or an event space, Walk Your Plans Nashville is your partner in creating spaces that work.

🚀 Transforming Design & Construction through Immersive Visualization 👇

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.