Changes to Senior Public Service
CANADA, December 19 - Premier Tim Houston announced changes to the senior ranks of Nova Scotia’s public service today, December 19.
“We need a strong civil service behind us as we take action on the priorities of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston. “I am confident the team is ready to get to work improving housing, healthcare, affordability and supporting Nova Scotians.”
Newly appointed deputy and associate deputy ministers include:
- Kathleen Trott, Deputy Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care; Deputy Trott retains her role as Deputy Minister of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health
- Jason Hollett, Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Deputy Hollett retains his role as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Christopher Shore, Deputy Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage
- Janet Lynn Huntington, Associate Deputy Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care
- Shelley James, Associate Deputy Minister of Opportunities and Social Development
- Vicki Elliott-Lopez, Associate Deputy Minister of Growth and Development responsible for strategic leadership related to housing
- Mark Peck, Associate Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development
- Robert Bourgeois, Controller in the Department of Finance and Treasury Board.
Other changes to the senior civil service team include:
- Paul Lafleche, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs; he will retain his Executive Deputy Minister responsibilities
- Tracey Barbrick, Deputy Minister of Advanced Education and Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development
- Byron Rafuse, Deputy Minister responsible for strategic leadership on housing
- Peter Hackett, Deputy Minister, Joint Regional Transportation Authority
- Ryan Grant, Deputy Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration
- Jennifer Church, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Service Efficiency; she will retain her portfolio as Deputy Minister of Communications Nova Scotia and the Office of Priorities and Planning
- Joanne Munro, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of L’nu Affairs; she will retain her position as Deputy Minister of Service Nova Scotia
- Kelliann Dean, acting Deputy Minister, Growth and Development; she will retain her position as Deputy Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and Executive Deputy Minister
- Karen Gatien, Deputy Minister of Energy; she will retain her role as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Executive Deputy Minister
- Sara Halliday, Associate Deputy Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage
- Cynthia Carroll, Associate Deputy Minister of Justice
- Geoff Gatien, Associate Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness
- Peter Geddes, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Works
- Vanessa Chouinard, Associate Deputy Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.
Deputy and associate deputy ministers leaving the public service include:
- Ava Czapalay, former deputy minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration
- Justin Huston, former deputy minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and chief executive officer of the Office of L’nu Affairs
- Elwin LeRoux, former deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development
- Loretta Robichaud, former deputy minister of Agriculture
- Chris Collett, former associate deputy minister of Justice
- Peter MacAskill, former chief executive officer of Invest Nova Scotia.
Fred Crooks, former chief executive officer of the former Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Efficiency, will retire in 2025. He will assist the Office of Service Efficiency during the transition.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.