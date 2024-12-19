Changes to Senior Public Service

CANADA, December 19 - Premier Tim Houston announced changes to the senior ranks of Nova Scotia’s public service today, December 19.

“We need a strong civil service behind us as we take action on the priorities of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston. “I am confident the team is ready to get to work improving housing, healthcare, affordability and supporting Nova Scotians.”

Newly appointed deputy and associate deputy ministers include:

Kathleen Trott, Deputy Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care; Deputy Trott retains her role as Deputy Minister of the Office of Addictions and Mental Health

Jason Hollett, Deputy Minister of Agriculture; Deputy Hollett retains his role as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Christopher Shore, Deputy Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

Janet Lynn Huntington, Associate Deputy Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care

Shelley James, Associate Deputy Minister of Opportunities and Social Development

Vicki Elliott-Lopez, Associate Deputy Minister of Growth and Development responsible for strategic leadership related to housing

Mark Peck, Associate Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Robert Bourgeois, Controller in the Department of Finance and Treasury Board.

Other changes to the senior civil service team include:

Paul Lafleche, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs; he will retain his Executive Deputy Minister responsibilities

Tracey Barbrick, Deputy Minister of Advanced Education and Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Byron Rafuse, Deputy Minister responsible for strategic leadership on housing

Peter Hackett, Deputy Minister, Joint Regional Transportation Authority

Ryan Grant, Deputy Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration

Jennifer Church, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Service Efficiency; she will retain her portfolio as Deputy Minister of Communications Nova Scotia and the Office of Priorities and Planning

Joanne Munro, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of L’nu Affairs; she will retain her position as Deputy Minister of Service Nova Scotia

Kelliann Dean, acting Deputy Minister, Growth and Development; she will retain her position as Deputy Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and Executive Deputy Minister

Karen Gatien, Deputy Minister of Energy; she will retain her role as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Executive Deputy Minister

Sara Halliday, Associate Deputy Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

Cynthia Carroll, Associate Deputy Minister of Justice

Geoff Gatien, Associate Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness

Peter Geddes, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Works

Vanessa Chouinard, Associate Deputy Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

Deputy and associate deputy ministers leaving the public service include:

Ava Czapalay, former deputy minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration

Justin Huston, former deputy minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and chief executive officer of the Office of L’nu Affairs

Elwin LeRoux, former deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Loretta Robichaud, former deputy minister of Agriculture

Chris Collett, former associate deputy minister of Justice

Peter MacAskill, former chief executive officer of Invest Nova Scotia.

Fred Crooks, former chief executive officer of the former Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Efficiency, will retire in 2025. He will assist the Office of Service Efficiency during the transition.