Ministerial Assistants Appointed

CANADA, December 19 - Twenty-one members of the legislative assembly will take on the role of ministerial assistants as the government continues to address areas important to Nova Scotians, including healthcare, housing and affordability.

Premier Tim Houston announced the appointments today, December 19.

“We have a lot of talent in this new government, and I’m pleased to have members of our team stepping up to tackle the issues that matter most to Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston. “We’re lowering taxes, recruiting doctors and building across the province. I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

The new ministerial assistants are:

David Bowlby, Agriculture

Rick Burns, Cyber Security and Digital Solutions

Susan Corkum-Greek, Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, focusing on tourism

Adegoke Fadare, Service Efficiency

Nick Hilton, Health and Wellness

Brad Johns, Opportunities and Social Development

John A. MacDonald, Growth and Development

Danny MacGillivray, Municipal Affairs

Marco MacLeod, Energy

Kyle MacQuarrie, Natural Resources; Gaelic Affairs

Brad McGowan, Education and Early Childhood Development

Tim Outhit, Public Works, focusing on the Joint Regional Transportation Authority

Chris Palmer, Military Relations; Labour, Skills and Immigration

Ryan Robicheau, Finance and Treasury Board

Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Environment and Climate Change

Damian Stoilov, Growth and Development, focusing on the Nova Scotia Loyal program

Tom Taggart, Public Works

Dianne Timmins, Fisheries and Aquaculture

Julie Vanexan, Advanced Education

John White, Growth and Development, focusing on housing

Brian Wong, Service Nova Scotia, focusing on government procurement services.

Ministerial assistants focus on priority files in their respective departments, supporting the minister and policy development. Ministerial assistants do not receive additional salary.