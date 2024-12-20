Two British IT Startups Making a Real Difference

ScopeMaster Logo Hifo.co Logo ScopeMaster Analysing User Stories - 10x Requirements work

Solving business problems in a fresh way is what startups do best. Hifo.co worked with ScopeMaster.com to eliminate software rework.

The one software requirements tool I wish I had earlier in my career.” — Thomas Naylor

MARLBOROUGH, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solving business problems in a fresh way is what startups do best. Thomas Naylor turned to fellow British entrepreneur Colin Hammond at ScopeMaster to help him define his new vendor research platform with exceptional results.Thomas Naylor’s platform, hifo , helps businesses who are searching for tech service vendors to solve their technology problems and drive their business forward. Thomas was fortunate to discover ScopeMaster, a powerful requirements analysis tool that accelerates the writing of clear and complete software requirements. By using ScopeMaster Thomas was able define his vision more easily and effectively than anything he had used before. When he then passed the completed requirements to his chosen software developers, they described them as “the best requirements that they had seen”. They went on to build hifo right first time. hifo.co is now being used by the tech vendor community worldwide, and gaining a reputation as a tech vendor research tool, with growing numbers of IT buyers discovering the clarity and ease of comparison that the platform provides.ScopeMaster Ltd. is experiencing a year of exceptional growth, signing up corporate and government clients and partners faster than ever. Typical clients are those seeking to resolve the challenges of poor software requirements, and want greater certainty from their software investments. With ScopeMaster they are experiencing the holy grail of faster, better, cheaper software. They are eliminating requirement ambiguity, making it easier for developers to build right first time. Projects get built on time and on budget. Thomas found the process of turning the hifo vision into reality using Scopemaster both easy and enjoyable.Colin Hammond is an entrepreneur and IT Transformation leader with 30 years of experience in leading application development projects for global organisations across the retail, FMCG manufacturing, finance and consulting industries.Thomas Naylor is an IT consultant whose career in tech started with specifying requirements for whisky production systems and moved onto regional and global IT transformation programmes, many driven by carveouts and integrations. His new venture, hifo, allows business to quickly find the right vendor with the best fit capabilities.Scopemaster.com and hifo.co are disruptors improving productivity and effectiveness in their respective fields.Media contacts:Colin.hammond@scopemaster.comThomas.naylor@hifo.co

