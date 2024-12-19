Travel supports increase access to health care

CANADA, December 19 - Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Accessing health-care services when you need them in rural, remote and First Nations communities is essential. By expanding timely and easier access to the services people in B.C. need, we are taking action to solve the core challenges people worry about – bringing down costs and strengthening health care – and making a real difference in the daily lives of First Nations and people who live in remote communities.”

Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, BC Ferries –

“As an essential service, BC Ferries is committed to ensuring that rural and remote communities remain connected to the critical services they need. Access to medical appointments is vital, and by expanding the Travel Assistance Program to more ferry routes, including those serviced by our independent contractors, we are reinforcing our dedication to providing reliable and accessible transportation for the communities that depend on us across B.C.”

Richard Jock, CEO, First Nations Health Authority –

“Supporting First Nations people and their families living in community to access the health services they need is key to addressing the substantial gaps that remain in accessing necessary health care services and in closing the gap for health and wellness outcomes of First Nations and non-First Nations Peoples in B.C. This work will take time and effort on all fronts, but partnerships like this are essential to our progress.”

Tamara Davidson, MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii –

“Improving access to health-care services for rural, remote and First Nations communities is incredibly important, especially for those without local specialist services. The expansion of the Travel Assistance Program will not just ease the financial burden of those who have to leave their communities in order to access specialist services, but also ensure that health-care equity increases across the province.”