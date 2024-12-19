Funding Available to Help Farmers Finance New Cooperatives

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for funding to support the development of agricultural cooperatives in the state.

The Cooperative Development Grant Program is designed to help new cooperatives looking to finance business development strategies that will aid in the successful production, processing, or marketing of agricultural commodities, products, or services produced in Minnesota.

“Farmer-owned cooperatives have been the backbone of Minnesota agriculture for more than a century,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “With this grant program, we can help further strengthen the agricultural cooperative network across our state and expand opportunities for locally produced commodities, products, or services.”

The MDA will award approximately $160,000 in this round of Cooperative Development Grants. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

Applicants may request between $2,500 and $50,000 per project and must commit to matching at least 50% of the total project cost.

Grant applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Review the request for proposals (RFP) posted on the Cooperative Development Grant Program webpage for full application details.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us