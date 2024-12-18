Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Fifth Annual Operation Home for the Holidays

SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of Operation Home for the Holidays. The annual, multi-jurisdictional operation is aimed at recovering those exploited in human trafficking, offering victim resources, holding traffickers accountable, and curbing the demand of sex for pay. As a result of the multi-day undercover operation, six individuals were offered support services and twelve arrests were made for solicitation. The arrests have been referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.

“No matter the time of year, everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” said Attorney Rob General Bonta. “Operation Home for the Holidays stands as a vital initiative in our collective mission to protect our communities and combat human trafficking. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our partners in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force for their unwavering commitment to uplift survivors and their families. United, we will ensure that those who violate the law face the consequences of their actions.”

“Everyone deserves to live with dignity and liberty and Operation Home for the Holidays is one example of how we are fighting to recover victims of sex trafficking and hold those who are fueling their abuse accountable,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “Working with the Attorney General Bonta and the Human Trafficking Task Force, our goal is to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking activities and provide support and resources to victims, ensuring they have a safe place to go during the holidays.”

"The goal of Operation Home for the Holidays is to recover victims of human trafficking," said San Diego Sheriff Martinez. "An additional focus is to provide resources to those individuals who have suffered harm which will enable them to get away from the perpetrators of this violent crime. The San Diego Sheriff's Office has participated in the Human Trafficking Task Force since inception, and we continue in this collaborative effort to eradicate this insidious crime from our communities."

During Operation Home for the Holidays, law enforcement personnel worked undercover as sex buyers to identify and contact potential victims of trafficking and traffickers by responding to online advertisements for sex. The operation was carried out in National City and Encinitas over a period of two separate days in collaboration with the National City Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and other SDHTTF law enforcement partners. Altogether, undercover personnel offered support services to six individuals and made twelve arrests for alleged solicitation during the course of the sting operation. As part of the effort, Child Welfare Services and adult and juvenile support service advocates were on scene to provide assistance as needed. All of the people who met with undercover authorities to offer commercial sex were offered access to resources and supportive services.

SDHTTF is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. In addition to serving as the lead agency on the SDHTTF, the California Department of Justice has two regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams serving Northern California and Southern California.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.