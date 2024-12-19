Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for eight Tennessee counties. These counties were impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene as declared in the Federal Disaster Declaration FEMA DR-4832.



The deadline for applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has been extended for individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe rainfall and flash flooding beginning on September 26, 2024, in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.



The disaster period starts on September 29, 2024, and ends on April 5, 2025.

Applications from individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these counties must be submitted by January 7, 2025. They may start filing those applications at 6:00 p.m. CST on December 18, 2024.

The following counties are included in the disaster declaration and amendments:

Carter County

Cocke County

Greene County

Hamblen County

Hawkins County

Johnson County

Unicoi County

Washington County

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available after a disaster, is only available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Worked, or were self-employed, or scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area.

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.