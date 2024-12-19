James E. Smith, Jr. Piques the Interest of Readers in New Mystery Book

“1989: What Happens When A Killer Returns For Revenge” leaves readers longing for more.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In " 1989: What Happens When A Killer Returns For Revenge ," James E. Smith unveils the chilling tale of the Penny Murderer, a serial killer whose sinister legacy haunts Monroe, Georgia. Samuel Johnson was ultimately arrested and convicted for the crimes committed by the Penny Murderer, although he always maintained his innocence. The Penny Murderer's trademark was not just the lives taken but the enigmatic notes left behind, beginning with "A Penny For Your Thoughts."As the narrative unfolds, the facade of normalcy crumbles, revealing layers of deception that threaten to upend lives and tear the city apart. In this gripping tale, nothing is as it seems, and buried secrets hold the power to shatter the fragile equilibrium of Monroe's inhabitants.Three decades later, the Penny Murderer resurfaces in Monroe, Georgia, targeting influential figures and unraveling concealed truths, exposing a web of deceit spanning generations. Employing the same modus operandi, the killer administers poison and leaves behind cryptic messages, once again starting with "A Penny For Your Thoughts." But there is a problem; Samuel Johnson died in prison thirty years ago. Doubts arise: Was Johnson truly guilty, or does a copycat walk among them? And what ignites this reign of terror after so many years?As for the writer and author of this new novel, James E. Smith Jr.’s humble beginning for his love for creative writing can be traced back while he was growing up in a small town in Georgia. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army and served for twenty-years.Upon his retirement, he now devoted his time to pursuing his passion and achieving his lifelong dream of writing his first of his many novels. His first published story “1989: What Happens When A Killer Returns For Revenge” manifests what he wants to happen in his novels: creating a great story, introducing the readers to characters that they can love, hate, and sometimes both.Get a copy now, available on Amazon and other major online platforms, and find out more about the mystery in Monroe, Georgia.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

