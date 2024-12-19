Transtar Joins Goose Valley Ventures' Portfolio of FinTech Innovators

Luciano Rod, Founder & CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goose Valley Ventures (GVV), a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting innovative FinTech startups in the Nordic and Baltic regions, is pleased to announce its latest investment in Transtar , a company transforming cloud infrastructure for financial technology companies. With this strategic investment, GVV reinforces its commitment to backing high-potential startups that address critical challenges in the finance sectors.Transtar is solving a pressing problem faced by FinTech firms and SMBs in the financial sector: navigating the complexities of launching secure, compliant services in Europe’s highly regulated market. The company’s Zircon Cloud platform is a full-stack, cloud-native infrastructure designed specifically for financial sector small and medium-sized businesses. By breaking down monolithic infrastructure into microservices and meeting strict data sovereignty requirements, Transtar enables FinTech companies to deploy services faster, with pre-compliant, auto-scaling solutions that reduce operational complexities and costs."We are thrilled to support Transtar in its mission to revolutionize cloud infrastructure for FinTechs," said Robin Egerot, General Partner at Goose Valley Ventures. "The demand for secure, efficient, and compliant cloud solutions is growing exponentially, and Transtar’s Zircon platform is poised to lead this transformation. The team’s unique insights and cutting-edge approach make them a perfect fit for our investment strategy."Transtar’s platform includes advanced DevOps and FinOps features, such as automated testing, real-time monitoring, cloud cost transparency, and predictive financial planning. The company also offers pre-built software packages that allow fintech firms to launch essential services, like payment gateways, in minutes. With military-grade encryption and seamless deployment across multiple regions, Transtar addresses key pain points, including high costs, fragmented infrastructure, and regulatory complexity. The company's innovative approach delivers remarkable efficiency gains: a 60% cost reduction compared to traditional cloud providers.Since its inception 15 months ago, Transtar has grown rapidly, with over 13,000 paid users and €600,000 in ARR. The company has deployed its VPN and cloud solutions across 11+ countries, supported by a powerhouse team with deep expertise in systems engineering, cloud operations, and regulatory compliance. With plans to scale further in 2025, Transtar is targeting the rapidly growing EU cloud market, projected to expand significantly in the coming years.Led by Luciano Rod, Co-Founder and CEO of Transtar, who brings over 15 years of international experience in technology and startups. His track record includes implementing critical infrastructure solutions for major European banks and government agencies, specializing in open RAN, secure cloud architecture and financial technology."This partnership with Goose Valley Ventures marks a pivotal moment in democratizing cloud infrastructure for European fintechs," said Luciano Rod. "In a market where companies spend months and millions on compliance, we're introducing a paradigm shift - instant deployment of compliant infrastructure at a fraction of the cost. Together with GVV, we're building the foundation for Europe's next generation of financial innovation. Europe's financial data sovereignty is too critical to depend on legacy systems and foreign cloud giants," said Luciano Rod, Co-Founder and CEO of Transtar.This investment aligns with GVV’s mission to nurture high-potential startups that push the boundaries of financial technology. By providing capital, mentorship, and access to its extensive network, GVV will support Transtar’s journey to become a global leader in cloud-native infrastructure for fintech.About Goose Valley VenturesGoose Valley Ventures is a venture capital firm with a focus on the Nordic and Baltic regions. The GVV team consists of experts who have spent years building, supporting, and operating successful FinTech companies. With deep industry knowledge and a proven track record, GVV combines operational expertise with strategic insights to help founders navigate the complexities of growth, scale their businesses, and achieve lasting success.Visit Goose Valley Ventures website at goosevalley.vc.For more information, please contact:Robin EgerotEmail: Robin@goosevalley.vcPhone: +46 703 545 994

