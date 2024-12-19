NTLA 2025 Annual Conference: America’s Largest Tax Lien & Deed Investing Event Heads to Sanibel, FL

Register Today to Save Property tax sales provide reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. Tax Lien Certificate Financing

SANIBEL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) is proud to announce the NTLA 2025 Annual Conference, scheduled for February 19-21, 2025, at the waterfront Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa in Sanibel, Florida. As 2025 is projected to be a year of growth and prosperity, this is the premier event for real estate investors, wealth builders, and portfolio managers looking to seize opportunities in the thriving $22 billion tax investing industry.

Since 1997, the NTLA Annual Conference has produced quality events for tax lien and deed investing, as the #1 trusted source for education and networking.

Event Highlights Include:

Keynote Speaker: Internationally acclaimed economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg will deliver his highly anticipated State of the Union Address on Housing, sharing actionable insights on economic trends and the real estate market’s outlook for 2025.

Exhibit Hall & Sponsor Lounge: Explore cutting-edge services from leading providers specializing in data and technology, legal services, lending, servicing, and auction platforms—essential resources for excelling in tax lien and deed investing.

Tax Lien Certificate Financing: Meet Elite NTLA Partner Firstrust Bank, a leader in tax lien certificate financing, with over a decade of experience, and fast, in-house credit decisions.

Networking Opportunities: This is where relationships are forged, and deals are sealed. Connect with industry leaders offering diverse portfolios of tax liens and deeds, as well as single offers, and gain invaluable market insights.

Educational Sessions: Learn insider secrets from seasoned experts, including how to successfully invest in your target market, optimize portfolio management strategies, and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes.

Early Bird Registration: Save $300 by registering before December 31, 2024.

Why Choose NTLA 2025?

The NTLA is the only accredited non-profit organization for America’s Tax Lien & Deed Industry, making its Annual Conference a truly unique and credible learning opportunity. Conference speakers and educators are seasoned experts who share their personal experiences, providing attendees with unparalleled insights. This is your chance to have your most pressing questions answered about the risks and rewards of tax lien investing, which markets to focus on, and how to invest successfully. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced professional, you’ll walk away with actionable strategies and the confidence to thrive.

“This conference is the place where business gets done,” said Brad Westover, Executive Director of the NTLA. “It’s not just about learning the mechanics of tax lien investing—it’s about gaining the tools, connections, and confidence to execute deals and achieve financial success. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, NTLA 2025 will provide everything you need to thrive in this high-potential market.”

Why Attend NTLA 2025?

With experts predicting a year of growth and increased activity in the real estate sector, professionals who invest in their knowledge and networks now will be best prepared to:

Build lasting relationships with industry leaders and peers.

Access exclusive insights to maximize your investment potential.

Learn how to successfully enter and navigate the tax lien and deed market.

Secure Your Spot Today

Visit the conference website at ntlaconference.com for more details and to register. Early registration is highly encouraged to take advantage of discounted rates and ensure access to this premier event.

About the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA):

Founded in 1997, the NTLA is the non-profit professional trade organization for the tax sale industry. Representing investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials, the NTLA is dedicated to promoting the benefits of tax lien sales as reliable revenue sources for local governments.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join America’s largest gathering of tax sale professionals at the NTLA 2025 Annual Conference. Prepare for a year of prosperity, build your network, and learn from the best in the business.

America's #1 Tax Lien & Deed Conference

