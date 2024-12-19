Searchspring BFCM 2024: Record-Breaking Search Volume and Performance as Ecommerce Hits New Heights

Searchspring - Everything you need to sell anything

Searchspring Drives Unprecedented Ecommerce Success with Record-Breaking Search Volume, AI-Driven Growth, and 100% Uptime During BFCM 2024

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searchspring, the leader in ecommerce site search, merchandising, and personalization, today announced record-breaking performance during Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) 2024. With over 11 billion search requests processed in November—a 55% increase year-over-year—Searchspring ensured 100% uptime and seamless performance during the busiest shopping days of the year, driving unparalleled success for its clients.BFCM 2024 Performance Highlights- 11 Billion Searches in November: A 55% YoY increase, with 2.6 billion requests during BFCM alone.- 1.75M Searches per Minute: Peak demand reached a record-breaking 1.75 million requests per minute on Black Friday.- 100% Uptime: Merchants captured every sales opportunity without interruptions.- Mobile Dominance: Mobile traffic accounted for 68% of visits and 65% of orders.- AI-Driven Growth: Predictive bundling and personalized recommendations boosted average order value (AOV) by 10%.Offsite and Product Syndication HighlightsMerchants using Searchspring’s Intelligent Reach solutions also saw significant gains:- Revenue Growth: Average revenue increased by 7.6% across campaigns.- Keyword Optimization: Tailored keyword strategies drove visibility and notable CTR improvements.- Incremental Gains: Campaigns delivered short-term revenue boosts averaging $12,000 each.Emerging Trends in Ecommerce- Mobile-First Commerce: Mobile shopping continues to dominate, emphasizing the importance of streamlined experiences.- Search as a Conversion Driver: Precise, AI-powered search results are critical to reducing zero-result searches and abandonment.- Personalization is Non-Negotiable: Shoppers expect predictive recommendations and tailored experiences.- Extended Holiday Shopping: Prolonged promotions and retargeting are increasingly essential.Merchant Recommendations for 2025Searchspring advises merchants to prioritize:- Mobile Optimization: Enhance mobile search and checkout to drive higher conversions.- AI-Driven Personalization: Invest in AI to deliver relevant results and reduce cart abandonment.- Scalable Infrastructure: Prepare for peak traffic with robust systems ensuring zero downtime.- Extended Campaigns: Leverage longer promotional periods to maximize engagement.Looking Ahead: 2025 InnovationsBuilding on the insights from BFCM 2024, Searchspring is prioritizing innovations that align with emerging trends. With mobile-first commerce dominating, Generative AI and Predictive Analytics will enable hyper-personalized recommendations, helping merchants anticipate customer needs and drive repeat purchases.To enhance global reach, the Intelligent Connector Hub will support seamless integrations and multi-language capabilities, ensuring precise and context-aware search results. Additionally, advancements in AI-Driven Product Bundling will empower merchants to create smart, relevant product combinations that boost AOV and customer satisfaction.These updates reinforce Searchspring’s dedication to helping merchants succeed in an evolving ecommerce landscape by providing tools that meet consumer expectations for personalization and scalability.For more information, visit www.searchspring.com About SearchspringSearchspring provides AI-powered product discovery and personalization solutions that help retailers create seamless shopping experiences. Trusted by over 2,000 brands, including Chubbies, Mattel, and SKIMS, Searchspring’s platform optimizes product visibility and conversions across more than 1,500 digital channels. With offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Sydney, and London, Searchspring delivers fast, scalable solutions for modern retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.