Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on murder of Nontobeko Cele and calls for Gender-Based Violence accountability

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, strongly condemns the tragic and senseless murder of 25-year-old Nontobeko Cele, at the hands of her fiancé, Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka, a teacher in Malangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. The suspect, who confessed to the brutal act in a video shared on social media, was later found deceased in what appears to be a suicide.

The Minister extends her deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Nontobeko Cele and reaffirms the Department’s commitment to eradicating gender-based violence and supporting families and communities affected by such tragedies.

"This incident, which occurred shortly after the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, is a devastating reminder of the need to accelerate our efforts to address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). As a nation, we must move beyond 16 Days and commit to 365 Days of Activism to eradicate this scourge," said Minister Chikunga.

On 6 December 2024, Minister Chikunga joined King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal to lead the Men Unite Against GBVF March calling for men to take an active stand against gender-based violence. "This tragic case underscores the urgency of our call to action. It is a stark reminder that while we are making strides in mobilizing communities, more needs to be done to ensure these commitments translate into lasting change," added the Minister.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to report alarming rates of GBVF. National crime statistics show that police stations in the province, such as Umlazi and Inanda, lead the country in GBV-related crimes. Recent data from the First South African National Gender-Based Violence Study revealed that 35.5% of women in South Africa experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with many of these cases occurring in KwaZulu-Natal. Alarmingly, 22.4% of ever-partnered women reported experiencing physical intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime, while 7.9% reported experiencing sexual IPV. These figures highlight the pervasiveness of IPV as a major driver of GBVF.

The Department acknowledges the swift action by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in investigating the case and the provision of psychosocial support to the families by social workers from Umdoni and Vulamehlo. Minister Chikunga also strongly condemns the misuse of social media to perpetuate harm and violence.

"The exploitation of social media to glorify violence must be stopped. Platforms must take stronger measures to prevent the sharing of harmful content and ensure the dignity of victims and their families is protected," she said.

Minister Chikunga calls for collaborative efforts across society to tackle GBVF. "This incident reaffirms the need for robust, year-long interventions, community-based initiatives, and stricter measures to address GBVF at its root. We must unite as government, civil society, and individuals to create a South Africa where women and children can live without fear."

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities remains committed to implementing policies and programs that address the root causes of GBVF, promote gender equity, and hold perpetrators accountable.

