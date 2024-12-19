Grants available for main street building projects statewide

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is offering grants for up to $400,000 in matching funds for downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funds may be used to acquire, rehabilitate, and construct buildings on properties in designated downtown areas statewide.

Funded projects must facilitate community revitalization that will lead to private investment, job creation or retention, establishing or expanding viable businesses, or creating a stronger tax base. Projects may include façade improvement, accessibility enhancement, basic utilities, second floor renovations, and more. Only organizations participating in the Oregon Main Street Network are eligible to apply. Projects must be within approved Main Street areas. Eligible organizations may collaborate with the local governments and private property owners to apply for projects that will have the biggest benefit to the downtown. The grant application deadline is March 13, 2025.

In 2015, Oregon legislation established a permanent fund for the grant and provided an initial $2.5 million of funding as part of a larger lottery bond package. The $10,000,000 lottery bond funding for this grant cycle was approved in the 2023 legislative session.

Preservation office staff is happy to talk with applicants about potential grant projects and review applications prior to submitting. A free online workshop specific to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant will be January 9, 2025 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Registration is required.

Other resources available include:

To learn more about the grant and workshop, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-6085. To learn more about the Oregon Main Street Network contact Sheri Stuart at Sheri.Stuart@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0679.