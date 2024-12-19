Author Shares Nine Tips for Surviving the Holidays

Many people are unprepared for the marathon of holiday activities and events to be navigated. Jill Palmquist shares some mind shifts that may help.

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays can feel more like a marathon than a season of connection and love. People are so overwhelmed seasonal obligations and events that they cannot enjoy them. Life Time Vice President Jill Palmquist says it’s time for some training to get in the holiday frame of mind.“The holidays aren’t actually a marathon, but it’s possible to train for them just the same,” says Palmquist, author of In This Lifetime (Wise Ink, September 2024, ISBN: 978-1-63489-689-4, $105.00). “There’s still time to make some mindset to welcome in seasonal joy.”Palmquist shares training tips to get “fit” for the holidays.Realize that everything is cause for celebration… People must be responsible for their own holiday cheer. This doesn’t mean making every day a showstopping event; instead, it’s about creating special moments wherever possible. Get out the good china. Light some candles. Put on some festive music while doing chores.…But keep it simple. Celebrating doesn’t mean overdoing it on the meal prep, the gifts, the festivities, and the décor. Keep things simple. It’s the best way to stay present and focus on what is truly important this time of the year.Pause to be present. People benefit from being in their bodies. For example, feeling their heartbeats. Sensing their strong legs. Using their eyes to see shimmering lights.Keep moving. “Do you have any idea what an amazing machine this body of yours is?” says Palmquist. Well, the holidays are no excuse for letting the machine get rusty. Bundle up and go for a jog. Make a pact with a friend to go to at least two yoga classes together each week.Focus on healthy foods. Resist the urge to carb-load throughout the season. While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying seasonal indulgences, it’s better to center diets around healthy whole foods. These provide energy for moving through the holidays.Get enough rest. Follow some nightly rituals to get rest during precious down time. Wind down for the night with some soft music and stretching. Pull the curtains and lower the temperature so the room stays cool and dark. Make the bed a nighttime sanctuary with luxurious bedding and plenty of pillows.Find a tribe of loved ones. People thrive when they are selective about whom they spend time with. If someone’s company does not provide authentic joy, politely decline to attend their event this year and instead do something with others instead.Take care of each other. “Realize in one day there are one thousand opportunities to be kind,” states Palmquist. Nothing gives that “feel-good” feeling quite like helping fellow humans. Give support to someone who needs a hand. It could be a financial gift, a gesture, or an act of service.“Check in” each day. “The holidays can be triggering,” says Palmquist. “For all the joy they bring, they are also stressful and can lead to feelings of sadness. Spend a few minutes each day noticing what is coming up amid the celebrations and busyness. Give yourself what you need.”“The holidays are not meant to leave you depleted,” concludes Palmquist. “It’s time for a better game plan that brings renewal, hope, and love. That’s what life is all about, and that’s never truer than during this season of joy.”# # #About the Author:Jill Palmquist is Life Time vice president and chief storyteller and the author of In This Lifetime, a coffee table book that celebrates the beauty and reminds us of the brevity of the human experience. A graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism, she worked as an agency copywriter. With the birth of her daughter, she took a leap to go freelance, working on a variety of fun brands for a variety of fun companies, including luxury leisure and lifestyle company Life Time. While never pretending to understand the founder’s brilliant brain, she did understand his heart and realized her desire to help people see the magnificence of their lives was completely aligned with his. Both her love of the company and responsibilities grew, proving what they say is true: time flies when you’re having fun. (That baby girl is now 23 years old.) While happy with all the work she’s done for the company, it’s true fulfillment she feels in contributing to the brand’s recent transformation.About the Book:In This Lifetime (Wise Ink, September 2024, ISBN: 978-1-63489-689-4, $105.00) is available from Life Time, Inc.About Life Time:Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy-way-of-life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The company’s healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

