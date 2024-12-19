Dakota Vascular’s Dr. Patrick Kelly Celebrates FDA Clearance for Liquet Versus™ Catheter, a Blood Clot Treatment

Dakota Vascular

Dakota Vascular’s Dr. Patrick Kelly, Inventor of Groundbreaking Liquet Versus™ Catheter, Celebrates FDA Clearance for Innovative Blood Clot Treatment

– Dr. Patrick Kelly, a prominent vascular surgeon and the inventor of the Liquet Versus™ Catheter, is proud to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to the revolutionary device. Dr. Kelly, who now practices at Dakota Vascular in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, developed the Liquet Versus™ Catheter to transform the treatment of pulmonary artery blood clots, addressing a critical need for improved patient outcomes.

The Versus™ Catheter introduces a pioneering approach to clot treatment known as Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT). By providing real-time pulmonary artery pressure monitoring, the catheter empowers physicians to personalize therapy based on individual patient responses—marking a significant advancement in vascular care.

“As a physician, I saw an opportunity to create a solution that puts actionable, real-time data into the hands of clinicians, allowing them to optimize clot treatment and improve outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Patrick Kelly, vascular surgeon and innovator. “The Liquet Versus™ Catheter is a culmination of years of work, and I am thrilled to see it gain FDA clearance and enter the market where it can make a life-changing impact.”

Key Features of the Versus™ Catheter:

• Real-Time Pulmonary Artery Pressure Monitoring: Provides live data during treatment, enabling clinicians to adjust therapy to each patient’s unique needs.

• Dual-Tip Telescoping Catheter: Enables simultaneous delivery of thrombolytics to both lungs with a single device, offering access site alternatives to the physician, and improving healthcare efficiency.

• Flexible Placement Options: Offers standard guidewire techniques or flow-directed balloon placement for versatile use by clinicians.

The Liquet Versus™ Catheter represents a critical leap forward for patients suffering from blood clots that block arteries in the lungs. By enabling personalized therapy through direct hemodynamic monitoring, the device addresses both safety and efficacy in clot treatment.

Dr. Patrick Kelly’s work highlights his commitment to innovation and advancing vascular care. As a vascular surgeon at Dakota Vascular, Dr. Kelly continues to pioneer solutions that directly benefit patients while collaborating with healthcare teams to ensure seamless, high-quality care.

About Dr. Patrick Kelly

Dr. Patrick Kelly is a distinguished vascular surgeon and medical innovator with over 200 patents of various medical devices, Dr. Kelly has been developing advanced solutions for complex vascular conditions. His groundbreaking work on the Liquet Versus™ Catheter reflects his dedication to improving patient care through technological advancements. Dr. Kelly now serves patients in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as part of the exceptional team at Dakota Vascular.

Dr. Patrick Kelly, Dr. Angelo Santos and Dr. Gergory Nissen and the team at Dakota Vascular continues to provide groundbreaking and innovative treatments to the patients of our region and around the world.

About Dakota Vascular

Dakota Vascular is a leading provider of advanced vascular care, offering comprehensive treatment options for conditions ranging from peripheral artery disease to blood clot management. With a commitment to innovation, expertise, and patient-centered care, Dakota Vascular delivers exceptional outcomes for patients throughout South Dakota and beyond.

About Liquet Medical Liquet™ Medical is a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing next-generation solutions for blood clots and other vascular conditions. Liquet Medical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge innovation with a patient-centric approach.

