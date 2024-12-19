New grant opportunity supports professional development for open educational resources for science

A new competitive funding opportunity is now available to support professional development for educators using open educational resources for science.

The OpenSciEd/ ILC (Iowa e-Learning Central) Materials and Professional Development grant invests in high-quality professional development and learning materials for districts that are implementing OpenSciEd open educational resources. Iowa school districts, professional development providers, higher education institutions and other stakeholders are highly encouraged to apply.

All professional development opportunities funded through the grant should be customized to meet the need, size and location of the district, institution or organization. Applicants can submit for up to $120,000 in grant funding.

Open educational resources are materials that have open licenses, which allows for access, adaptability and distribution of the materials at no cost. OpenSciEd is an open education resource that has been developed by researchers, scientists and teachers over the past decade.

In science education, the integration of high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) plays a pivotal role in fostering student engagement, deepening understanding and cultivating a culture of inquiry. When coupled with high-quality professional development, educators can ensure effective use of OpenSciEd materials.

Applications for the OpenSciEd/ILC Materials and Professional Development grant will be accepted in IowaGrants through Jan. 20, 2025.

Funds for the OpenSciEd/ILC Materials and Professional Development grant are provided through the Iowa e-learning Central project. Iowa previously adapted OpenSciEd materials for the Iowa e-Learning Central project at both the middle school and high school levels.

Questions on the OpenSciEd/ILC Materials and Professional Development grant can be directed to Christopher Like, science education consultant, at chris.like@iowa.gov.