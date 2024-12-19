Automotive Refinish Coating Market Revenue to Cross US$ 24.42 Billion by 2034, With 6.7% CAGR

Automotive Refinish Coating Market

The escalating sales of vehicles globally are a prominent factor driving the automotive refinish coating market.

The market circumscribes a broad gamut of commodities outlined to confront problems such as wear, tear, and paint waning on cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles.”” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive refinish coating market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The automotive refinish coating market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 24.42 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?Automotive refinish coatings are specifically prepared commodities that are administered to vehicles to improve their advent and offer to safeguard against ecological elements. These coatings are essentially utilized for mending damaged areas, refinishing the surface, or providing a contemporary paint job to a vehicle.The principal motive of automotive refinish coatings is to reinstitute the primary advent of a vehicle after injury or wear and tear. These coatings also provide safeguarding to the cardinal surface, protecting it against abrasion, UV radiation, chemicals, and alternate chemical elements. The prevalence of mishaps, scratches, and extensive wear and tear as vehicle possession and acquisition surges impacts the automotive refinish market growth favorably.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?• Dow Inc.• Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation• NOROO PAINT & COATINGS Co., Ltd.• BASF• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Clariant• PPG Industries, Inc.• Axalta Coating Systems• Cabot Corporation• NIPSEA Group• Bayer AG• KAPCI Coatingare some of the leading players in the automotive refinish coating market. Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In December 2022, BASF, a global chemical firm, declared the instigation of the premiere biomass equilibrium automotive coatings in China utilizing renewable raw materials.• In June 2022, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd declared that Kansai Paint consented to disburse its Africa business to Akzo Nobel N.V., a worldwide coating firm, under the Share Purchase Agreement.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growing Average Age of Vehicles: The growing average age of vehicles globally is driving the market demand. Vehicles are more inclined to wear and tear as they mature, which evokes vehicle owners to look for refinishing services to replace their vehicle’s aspect and sustain their value, causing elevated demand for refinish coatings.Growing Road Accidents: The growing aggregate of road mishaps globally is pushing the market. As per the particulars published by World Health Organization (WHO) between 20 and 50 million nonlethal injury instances are registered each year covering the globe because of road traffic crashes. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive refinish coating market sales.Technical Progressions: Technological progressions cause the advancement of elevated standard coatings that provide superior longevity, UV proof, and chemical safeguarding, propelling consumers to fund these progressives refinish commodities.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive refinish coating market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to speedy urbanization, growing vehicle possession, and a prospering automotive aftermarket.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to technological progression and robust concentration on quality.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Resin Outlook• Acrylic• Alkyd• Polyurethane• OthersBy Technology Outlook• Solvent-Borne• Water-Borne• OthersBy Product Outlook• Primer• Basecoat• Topcoat• Fillers• OthersBy Vehicle Age Outlook• <5• 5 to 10• >10By Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the automotive refinish coating market?The market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 24.42 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the automotive refinish coating market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment based on resin is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during 2025-2034?The acrylic segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period. 