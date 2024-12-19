New Waters Recovery: A North Carolina Detox Center Offering Comprehensive Addiction Treatment and Mental Health Services

New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina New Waters Recovery Building New Waters Entrance

Addiction and mental health challenges can disrupt lives, relationships, and communities.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction and mental health challenges can disrupt lives, relationships, and communities. For those seeking recovery and healing, New Waters Recovery, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is here to help. Specializing in addiction treatment and mental health services, New Waters Recovery provides an innovative, spa-like environment designed to offer patients both dignity and comfort as they embark on their journey to wellness.

Located at 3810 Bland Rd, Raleigh, NC, New Waters Recovery serves as a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with substance use disorders and mental health challenges. The center focuses on dual-diagnosis care, offering two distinct programs:

Medical Detoxification

Patients benefit from a high-end, medically supervised detox process to safely and effectively manage withdrawal symptoms. This ensures a strong foundation for continued recovery.

Comprehensive Psychiatric Assessment

A unique 7-day program provides in-depth psychiatric testing, evaluation, and personalized strategic aftercare planning to address co-occurring mental health conditions.

Why Choose New Waters Recovery?

New Waters Recovery sets itself apart with:

Luxury Amenities: Patients recover in a comfortable, spa-like setting designed to reduce stress and promote healing.

Comprehensive Care: By integrating addiction treatment with mental health support, the center addresses root causes and fosters sustainable recovery.

Personalized Treatment Plans: Each client’s journey is tailored to their unique needs, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Around-the-Clock Support: The center operates 24/7, providing unwavering support for patients whenever they need it.

Risks of Downer Drugs and the Need for Detox

Downer drugs, or central nervous system depressants such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates, are commonly prescribed but often misused. Abuse of these substances can lead to severe side effects including disorientation, memory loss, slowed breathing, and even life-threatening overdoses. Combining these drugs with alcohol further heightens risks, making professional detox and treatment critical.

New Waters Recovery specializes in treating individuals struggling with downer drug addiction, guiding them through the challenges of withdrawal and providing essential support for long-term sobriety.

Contact Information

To learn more about New Waters Recovery’s programs or to take the first step toward recovery, contact:

Phone: 984-203-7955

Email: info@newwatersrecovery.com

Website: www.newwatersrecovery.com

About New Waters Recovery

Founded in 2022, New Waters Recovery is a state-of-the-art addiction treatment and mental health center located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Offering medical detoxification and comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, the center’s mission is to empower individuals to overcome addiction and mental health challenges through customized, high-quality care.

Start your journey to healing today. New Waters Recovery is ready to support you every step of the way.



