Guardians of Safety: K9 Units Compete to Tackle Public Security Challenges

19 December 2024, SARAJEVO – Recognizing the critical role of K9 units in detecting and preventing crime, law enforcement teams from across Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) showcased their expertise in a competition organized by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission). A total of 14 teams competed in four key disciplines: obedience, drug detection, firearms and explosive detection.

“It is our intention to continue strengthening BiH's law enforcement operations through engagement and co-operation. In doing so, we will maintain our focus on promoting K9 collaboration throughout the region,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “The professionalism and dedication demonstrated by these teams today reflect the significant contribution they make to public safety and security, both nationally and regionally.”

The event brought together representatives from the BiH Ministry of Security, the BiH Border Police, entity and cantonal ministries of interior, police administrations, the Brčko District Police, as well as international organizations. During the event, the Guidelines, Training Manual, and Training Program Curriculum for K9 Units in BiH were presented. These comprehensive documents provide dog handlers, instructors, supervisors, and other stakeholders with structured guidance on the effective use, maintenance, and responsibilities associated with K9 operations in law enforcement.

“This training, along with the earlier delivery of specialist equipment to police K9 units in Bosnia and Herzegovina, represents a significant step forward in strengthening security. It serves as a model for how this vital segment of law enforcement should develop,” said Ivica Bošnjak, Deputy Minister of the BiH Ministry of Security. “Unfortunately, this issue has not yet been resolved systematically, and greater attention must be given to it in the coming period. Establishing a police dog training center, serving all police agencies in BiH and meeting the needs of the entire Western Balkan region, is essential.”

He emphasized that police dogs are indispensable for detecting threats such as narcotics, weapons, and explosives. He however also stressed the need for improved recognition and career advancement opportunities for their handlers to secure greater investment in these critical units.

This competition forms part of a broader effort by the OSCE Mission to BiH to assist police agencies in addressing public and physical security challenges posed by the illicit possession, misuse, and trafficking of small arms, light weapons, and their ammunition. The project received financial support from Austria, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Germany, France, Liechtenstein, Norway, Slovakia, Türkiye, and the United States.