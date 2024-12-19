Putting people first in our adoption of AI

The rapid growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has revolutionised the way people do business, including the mental health sector. By adopting AI, we can significantly reduce lengthy administrative tasks, allowing our dedicated staff to focus more on the people who need our support. Leading this transformation is Matthew Hill, our Director of Technology Innovation, who is at the forefront of integrating these cutting-edge solutions to enhance our services.

I am fortunate that I get to see the positive impact our work has on the many thousands of people living with mental illness, or those impacted by mental ill health in the UK every single day. I am also lucky enough to work with some of the most committed and passionate colleagues who choose to dedicate their careers to playing their part – some who are new to the sector, others who have been with us for decades, and all those in between, each one bringing a personal touch and unparalleled drive to do the very best they can for the people we represent, which makes us the organisation we are today. These are qualities no technology could ever replicate. It’s this human element that makes each one of them our very greatest assets.

Although our people will always be invaluable and irreplaceable, the environment and world we operate in is evolving rapidly, and so too are the expectations the communities we serve have of organisations like ours. My role offers me a unique vantage point on how technology is transforming the way we work, and the way we deliver our services. It is crystal clear - the rapid evolution of this new generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change how we work in the future, and this presents an incredible opportunity for organisations like ours, and the charity sector, to ensure we invest in people to prepare them to take advantage of it.

“AI often stokes fears of mass-replacement of humans with machines, and the threat of losing the very personal connection we have to what we do, but it doesn’t have to be that way, and I think we’d lose something very special if we let that happen.”



Instead, few would disagree, that by embracing AI with a clear, ethical, and people-focused approach, these tools can help us reach more people, reduce the valuable time our colleagues spend on administrative and low-value tasks, and empower them to focus on the meaningful work they are passionate about - the very reason they joined our organisation, and the core reason we exist.

Despite the vast capability and potential of AI, shockingly, 75% of UK workers do not grasp how to effectively use AI in their roles, despite 89% expressing an interest in learning. Whilst the demand is clear, it continues to be unmet, with only 39% having received some form of training. Of those, the majority are tech-focused roles like IT and data, or executives, suggesting a large proportion and indeed most of the workforce are missing out, resulting in a growing opportunity cost to our charity and those we employ.

AI is no longer on the horizon

AI is no longer a distant concept or the preserve of the tech world and impassioned TED talks, but is increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, often in ways we may not even notice. For us, this means rapid rethinking how we operate as an organisation, how we reach people in need, and how we deliver services effectively, and the skills we need in our people to do so.

We see AI as a powerful tool to support, not replace, the vital work our teams do every day. Used to stream process, reduce the time lost to administrative tasks, and to accelerate idea generation, AI has the potential to free-up time for our staff and volunteers to focus on what truly matters, and what humans are innately good at - engaging with people, building relationships, and passionately representing the people we exist for. Whether it’s improving service delivery, giving us higher quality information to inform our decision-making, or extending our reach to those who need us most, AI has the potential to transform every aspect of our work.

A People-First approach to AI adoption

However, AI is not without its challenges. While the opportunities are immense, AI is a double-edged sword. If misused, it risks eroding the human connection at the heart of mental health provision. Over-reliance on AI-generated outputs, or the deployment of tools without a full understanding of their limitations, could lead to unintended consequences such as perpetuating bias or misinformation, and indeed the erosion of trust from our suppliers and those who use our services.

This is why our approach focuses on investing in our people to prepare them for this new age, giving them the knowledge to use these tools effectively, exercise judgment on their outputs, and remain accountable for their use. Our goal is to ensure that AI enhances the work of our staff and volunteers, without replacing the unique human qualities they bring to their roles.

“By equipping our workforce with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make informed decisions, we empower them to use AI as a tool to improve and amplify their work.”



It is clear AI will touch every role and function within our organisation and beyond - from frontline service delivery to corporate services, fundraising, and supporter engagement. As an employer, and as an individual passionate about what we do, I believe we have a duty to prepare our entire workforce for this new age, ensuring they are ready to harness AI as a force for good, and preparing them to tackle the risks and challenges that it simultaneously brings. This needs to happen not tomorrow, not next quarter, but right now to ensure we don't get left behind or swept away in the tides of change.

So what are we doing about it?

In April 2024, we became one of the first charities in the UK to implement a formal AI Adoption and Usage Policy, leading the way in embracing the capability of this new generation of software in our sector by making it our first priority to give staff a clear framework from which to operate. This policy governs the ethical and appropriate use of AI across all our charitable activities, ensuring our deployment of AI aligns with our values and mission.

Alongside this, we established an AI Committee - a cross-functional team of over 40 staff representing every corner of our charity, including fundraising, service delivery, corporate services, web teams and more. This committee plays a crucial role in sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and collectively navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"We are proud to be trailblazers in this space, but we think we're stronger when we work together with others."



By extending our hand to other charities and not-for-profit organisations, large and small, we aim to share expertise, ideas, and learning around AI, sharing the progress and learning we've already made, and learning from the experiences of others too. Collaboration and openness are essential to ensuring that AI delivers benefits not just for our organisation, but for the entire sector. Together, we can create an open and inclusive space to explore AI’s potential, ensuring it strengthens the collective impact of organisations working to serve their communities.

Policy > Training > Adoption

Building on this solid foundation of governance, and as we enter the third year of our 2022-2024 Technology Services of the Future strategic plan, we are taking the next bold step. We are proud to be the first major charity - and one of the first large UK organisations, if not the first - to introduce comprehensive AI training for every single one of our colleagues, including both our paid staff and our invaluable team of dedicated volunteers across the nations.

We’ve invested in building this training, from the ground-up, to enable us to:

Educate our teams on how AI works and the data that powers them.

Highlight the risks of bias, misinformation, and ethical concerns.

Equip staff to use AI tools responsibly and effectively to enhance their work.

Safeguard the confidentiality of our data and the personal information that we are entrusted to protect.

This is just the beginning. The training is the first part of a suite of planned training designed to up-skill our workforce for the AI revolution that is no longer on the horizon, but is already part of our everyday lives whether we choose for it to be, or not, and whilst individual employees may be taking their first steps in using AI, many are doing so without proper guidance or clearance from leadership. We want to address that, and make sure our people to feel confident, prepared, and ready to lead the way in this new era, and to do so safely.

Why we’re taking this step today, not tomorrow

AI will undoubtedly play an increasing role in how we deliver mental health services and the way we run our organisation. The opportunity for good is overwhelming, but we must proceed with care, ensuring we maintain the human connection that is so vital to our work. Now is the time to act, to invest in the future, and to prepare our organisation and our workforce for this transformation.

Matthew Hill is the Director of Technology Innovation at Rethink Mental Illness and Mental Health UK. Before joining Rethink Mental Illness, Matt held several cross-functional roles across the mental health, homelessness, and social inclusion sectors. To learn more about adopting AI in the workplace, you can connect with Matthew via his LinkedIn profile.