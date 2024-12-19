CES 2025: DeepSleep to Debut Scientifically Proven Technology that Improves Sleep Immediately without Medication

DeepSleep Technologies creator of patented sleep technology There are many solutions to help you fall asleep, but only DeepSleep helps you stay asleep with technology that enhances sleep depth and stability and results in higher-quality sleep Dr. Lucia Talamini, Co-founder of DeepSleep Technologies

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sleep Technologies , a deep science-based sleep technology startup and a spin-out of the University of Amsterdam, today announced it will debut its scientifically proven DeepSleep technology that improves both sleep onset and sleep duration almost immediately—without medication—at CES 2025.Based on more than a decade of research in sleep and neuroscience, DeepSleep’s patented and proprietary method adapts to a sleeper’s unique brainwaves, gently enhancing their natural rhythm and creating a snowball effect of larger sleep waves.DeepSleep’s founders and Dr. Gina Poe, neuroscientist, globally renowned sleep expert and member of the Scientific Advisory Board for DeepSleep Technologies, will showcase the company’s technology at CES in Eureka Park at the Venetian Exp (Hall G, Booth 62100) from January 7-10, 2025. Visitors can learn how the brain behaves during sleep by stepping into DeepSleep’s cubicle and experiencing an immersive 3D animation.The world is faced with a global sleep crisis. According to recent findings from the CDC , 33% of U.S. adults and children (under 14) and 75% of high school teenagers do not get enough sleep. Insufficient sleep can cause significant adverse health effects — including increased risk of anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, injury, all-cause mortality and neurological disorders. Thirty-three million Americans use sleep medications to fall asleep every night, but sleeping pills can come with significant side effects.Further, in a recent study, the costs associated with insufficient sleep in 2020 for the U.S. range between $299 billion to $433 billion. However, this will increase by 2030, when the range is between $318 to $456 billion. DeepSleep was founded on the belief that the world needs a non-invasive and side-effect-free solution to what the WHO calls a sleep loss epidemic.“Sufficient sleep is one of the most important factors for overall good health,” said Dr. Lucia Talamini, co-founder of DeepSleep Technologies. “Our non-invasive technology improves sleep by gently stimulating and modulating a user’s brain waves during sleep. We look forward to partnering with companies passionate about solving the global sleep crisis by integrating our technology into their products.”DeepSleep continuously monitors and predicts brain activity and new predictions are made in less than two milliseconds. In doing so, DeepSleep can forecast deep sleep waves and stimulate the brain with a non-invasive sonic pulse at the ideal moment to deepen sleep waves, improving sleep quality, depth and brain wave clearing.In sleep studies of DeepSleep’s technology, 64% of trial participants reported improved sleep quality, and 78% reported decreased daytime sleepiness. Extensive studies conducted at DeepSleep’s sleep clinics have shown that the method works to improve sleep in users with PTSD and those suffering from sleep disruption through environmental noise pollution. DeepSleep Technologies aims to partner with consumer and enterprise brands that want to incorporate its revolutionary sleep technology into existing or new products.“Dr. Talamini is a well-respected sleep researcher with decades of experience in human sleep signatures and their optimization. Her research is rigorous. We have put our heads together, talking about the features of sleep for learning, memory and cognition,” said Poe. “I am convinced that the DeepSleep approach is fully informed by cutting-edge basic and clinical research and is the most effective system on the market today for achieving optimal deep sleep."Contact deepsleep@wearemgp.com to set up a meeting at CES 2025 between January 7-10 in Las Vegas or learn more at https://www.fordeepsleep.com About DeepSleepDeepSleep Technologies uses science-backed methodologies to improve people’s sleep without medication or complicated routines. The technology easily integrates with existing consumer and enterprise technology and stimulates brain waves to improve the quality and duration of a user’s sleep. DeepSleep’s technology is based on more than 12 years of research by Dr. Lucia Talamini, PhD, a leading neuroscientist studying memory and sleep.Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Amsterdam, DeepSleep Technologies is a privately held company. Follow DeepSleep Technologies on LinkedIn or learn more at www.fordeepsleep.com

