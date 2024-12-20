Waterborne Resins Market anticipated to surpass US$93.65 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.03%

The waterborne resins market is valued at a CAGR of 5.03%, reaching a market size of US$93.65 billion in 2030 from US$73.28 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the waterborne resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$93.65 billion by 2030.Resins are substances that can be natural as well as synthetic, having usage as binding agents in coatings, adhesives and composite materials, Waterborne resins are water-based resins that use water as the carrying medium. Waterborne resins are used for multiple purposes. For example, epoxy resins can be used as coatings, floor primers, topcoats, self-levelling coatings, grouts and sealants, adhesives, composites, etc.Waterborne resins use water as a solvent to disperse a resin, thus making these resins environment-friendly and low in toxicity and flammability. It significantly contributes to the reduction of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Thus, the growing awareness of a sustainable environment and increasing focus on pollution-free manufacturing practices is driving the market of waterborne resins. Further, rapid urbanization is leading to growth in the paints & coatings industry. Additionally, the innovative development in the construction industry, such as adhesives and sealants, is a major factor in the waterborne resins market growth.The waterborne resins market is experiencing notable advancements, including innovations in product formulations driving market expansion. For Instance, In April 2024, Arkema expanded its sustainable offer in the United States. Arkema showcased a wide range of solutions and technologies in support of decarbonization, more circularity, and sustainability goals at the 2024 American Coatings Show. The offerings included bio-based segregated solutions, UV-LED-EB-curable resins, waterborne resins, and additives featuring up to 97% bio-content. Arkema is also pursuing ISCC+ certification for its acrylic production in North America to expand its bio-attributed mass balance resins.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/waterborne-resins-market The waterborne resins market by type is segmented into Acrylic Resin, Epoxy Ester Resin, Saturated Polyester Resin, Epoxy Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Alkyd Resin and Others. Acrylic resins are synthetic resins that are light as well as durable. It is a versatile material and is used in many industries such as coatings on automobiles, plastic etc., replacement glass, creating statues etc. Epoxy resins are flexible and durable compounds that have strong bonding ability as they get formed into a hardening substance after a reaction. It is used as the adhesive, surface coating, and aircraft parts. moulds, castings and furniture. During the forecast period, acrylic resins will hold the largest market share in the waterborne resin market because it has a wide variety of usage in many industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives, plastic & composites, construction materials, the automotive industry and many more due to its durability and chemical resistance.The waterborne resins market by application is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, inks, leather and others. In Paint & Coatings, waterborne resins are used to provide several of its qualities such as water resistance, color retention, high-quality glass etc. Different types of waterborne resins are used for varieties of applications such as manufacturing architectural coatings, automotive refinish coatings, industrial maintenance, traffic marking paint etc. In the Adhesives and sealants segment, waterborne resins are used to modify surface-adhesion properties of polymers to have applications as construction adhesives, packaging adhesives, sealants for waterproofing etc. During the forecast period, paints and coatings segment will continue to hold the largest market share due to several reasons such as the wide usage of resins in the paints & coatings industry along with sustainability challenges that the world is facing leading to an increase in usage of waterborne resins.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the waterborne resin market due to its increasing applications in paints, coatings, leather, and sealants. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea will be leading the growth of the waterborne resins market in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries, leading Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing market.The report includes the major players operating in the waterborne resins market: BASF SE, Lawter Inc., Allnex Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Hexion, Westlake Epoxy, DIC Corporation, Arkema, BELIKE Chemical, Vil Resins, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KITO Chemical Co. Ltd., and DOW.The market analytics report segments the waterborne resins market as follows:• By Typeo Acrylic Resino Epoxy Ester Resino Saturated Polyester Resino Epoxy Resino Polyurethane Resino Alkyd Resino Others• By Applicationo Paints & Coatingso Adhesives & Sealantso Inkso Leathero Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Lawter Inc.• Allnex Group• The Lubrizol Corporation• Hexion• Westlake Epoxy• DIC Corporation• Arkema• BELIKE Chemical• Vil Resins• Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd• KITO Chemical Co. Ltd• DOWExplore More Reports:• Adhesives Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/adhesive-resin-market • Ink Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ink-resin-market • Urea Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/urea-resin-market

