December 19, 2024 Cayetano seeks creation of PhilATOM to harness benefits of nuclear energy Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday underscored the potential of nuclear energy in addressing key national challenges, including healthcare, agriculture, energy production, and climate change mitigation. In his sponsorship speech for the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act (Senate Bill No. 2899) on December 17, 2024, Cayetano emphasized the wide-ranging benefits of nuclear technology when used responsibly. "Across the globe, nuclear energy has been used for peaceful and beneficial applications contributing to sectors such as medicine, agriculture, industry, and energy production," he said. "Obvious naman po kung bakit kailangan ang Nuclear Energy Safety Act, It plays a vital role in treating diseases, food security, improving crop yield, mitigating the effects of climate change and generating clean, reliable power or electricity," he added. Beyond the economic and environmental benefits, the regulation of nuclear energy holds the promise of a brighter future for generations to come, paving the way for a sustainable and resilient world where clean energy powers our communities and preserves our planet for future generations. The proposed measure seeks to create the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM), an independent regulatory and quasi-judicial body tasked with ensuring nuclear safety and security. PhilATOM will be responsible for developing policies, setting safety standards, conducting inspections, and overseeing the transport, storage, and disposal of radioactive materials. The bill also aims to modernize outdated nuclear energy laws, aligning them with international conventions and standards to ensure safe use of nuclear energy. "Mag-a-align tayo sa mga international conventions natin. Hindi rin po pwede talaga na ang mga nagpo-promote ng nuclear atomic energy ang siya ring magre-regulate. Aayusin nito ang problemang 'yan," he said. Cayetano pointed out that the country's current nuclear energy laws fail to reflect advancements in nuclear technology. "When we talk about atomic, nuclear energy, radiation, nandiyan 'yan. We don't always see it or know that it's there, but we're not able to harness or 'di natin naaani ng mabuti," he said. He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of his fellow senators and experts in drafting the bill, expressing gratitude to Senators Francis Tolentino, Ramon Revilla Jr., Francis Escudero, and Sherwin Gatchalian, as well as Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla. The Senate will continue deliberating Senate Bill No. 2899 in upcoming sessions. Cayetano, itinulak ang pagtatag ng PhilATOM upang magamit ang mga benepisyo ng nuclear energy Ipinunto ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang malaking potensyal ng nuclear energy sa pagtugon sa mga pangunahing isyu ng bansa, tulad ng kalusugan, agrikultura, produksyon ng enerhiya, at pagtugon sa pagbabago ng klima. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act (Senate Bill No. 2899) nitong December 17, 2024, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang malawak na benepisyo ng nuclear technology kapag ito ay ginamit nang tama. "Across the globe, nuclear energy has been used for peaceful and beneficial applications contributing to sectors such as medicine, agriculture, industry, and energy production," aniya. "Obvious naman po kung bakit kailangan ang Nuclear Energy Safety Act, It plays a vital role in treating diseases, food security, improving crop yield, mitigating the effects of climate change and generating clean, reliable power or electricity," dagdag niya. Maliban sa mga benepisyo sa ekonomiya at kalikasan, ang regulasyong ito ay nag-aalok ng magandang kinabukasan para sa mga susunod na henerasyon. Layon ng panukalang ito na magtatag ng Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM), isang independent agency na magsisiguro ng kaligtasan at seguridad ng nuclear energy. Magiging responsable ito sa paggawa ng mga polisiya, pagtatakda ng mga safety standards, pagsasagawa ng inspeksyon, at pagmamasid sa transportasyon, pagtatago, at pagtatapon ng mga radioactive na materyales. Layunin din ng panukala na i-modernize ang mga luma at hindi na akmang mga batas tungkol sa nuclear energy, at ipatugma ito sa mga international convention at pamantayan upang matiyak ang ligtas na paggamit ng nuclear energy. "Mag-a-align tayo sa mga international conventions natin. Hindi rin po pwede talaga na ang mga nagpo-promote ng nuclear atomic energy ang siya ring magre-regulate. Aayusin nito ang problemang 'yan," sabi ni Cayetano. Binanggit din ng senador na ang mga kasalukuyang batas tungkol sa nuclear energy sa bansa ay hindi na tumutugma sa mga makabagong nuclear technology. "When we talk about atomic, nuclear energy, radiation, nandiyan 'yan. We don't always see it or know that it's there, but we're not able to harness or 'di natin naaani ng mabuti,"aniya. Nagpasalamat si Cayetano kina Senador Francis Tolentino, Ramon Revilla Jr., Francis Escudero, at Sherwin Gatchalian, pati na rin sa Director ng Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) na si Dr. Carlo Arcilla. Ipagpapatuloy ang deliberasyon ng Senado sa Senate Bill No. 2899 sa mga susunod na sesyon.

