MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela tours Tshwane TOLAB to assess efforts to improve licensing services and urges responsibility on the road

MEC Diale-Tlabela tours Tshwane TOLAB to assess efforts to improve licensing services, urges responsibility on the road

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, made her first official visit to the Tshwane Transport Operating License Administrative Bodies (TOLAB) since its relocation to the city centre.

On her inaugural visit, the MEC noted that “we were doing monitoring to ensure that services are provided to all public transport operators efficiently and effectively, and also to give support to the staff of the department in doing work on a daily basis”.

Tshwane TOLAB is one of the Gauteng’s “one-stop service centres” for public transport licensing services. The offices function to receive, process and award road transport operating licenses.

Today also marked the last day for application of special permits by the public transport operators.

Special permits are issued as large numbers of people are expected to travel to various provinces during the 2024/2025 holiday season.

With the issuing of these permits, the Department encourages compliance when undertaking interprovincial trips, to reduce number of illegal trips and prevent impounding of vehicles by law-enforcement agencies.

The MEC’s visit forms part of her assessment of licensing services by the Department and efforts to improve service delivery. It also served to evaluate the day-to-day operations of centres.

She interacted with various stakeholders including taxi and bus operators who were at the centre to either collect or check on the status of their applications. She also promoted and called for safer roads during the festive period.

MEC Diale-Tlabela pleaded with public transport operators to be safe and compliant with the rules of the road.

This follows the latest criminal trend of spiking that involves placing sharp objects or other obstructive objects on the roads aimed at damaging vehicle tyres, forcing motorists to stop and leaves drivers vulnerable to attacks.

“Let us note that road safety is a shared responsibility, therefore let us all work together to prevent road accidents, injuries and fatalities during this period”.

For more information, please contact the Department's Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC's Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

