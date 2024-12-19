Minister Solly Malatsi invites nominations for appointment to Board of Directors of State Information Technology Agency (SITA)

Invitation to nominate potential candidates for appointment to the Board of Directors of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites nominations of suitably qualified individuals to serve as Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). As a strategic enabler of digital transformation in the public sector, SITA plays a critical role in modernising government services, driving innovation, and delivering information and communications technology (ICT) solutions that improve service delivery to citizens.

The Board will provide strategic oversight and governance, ensuring SITA fulfills its mandate to lead in public sector ICT services, enhance service delivery efficiency, and promote digital inclusivity across South Africa.

To achieve this, candidates are required to possess a diverse range of skills, expertise, and experience aligned with the objectives and responsibilities of the agency. Appointed Board members will be expected to demonstrate ethical leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to public sector integrity.

Requirements:

Qualified candidates should have proven expertise and experience in one or more of the following areas:

• ICT and Digital Transformation: Strategic knowledge of ICT systems, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and digital innovation.

• Corporate Governance: Experience with governance frameworks, legislative compliance, and oversight for state-owned entities or large organisations.

• Public Sector Experience: Familiarity with public administration, service delivery, and ICT procurement processes in government.

• Risk Management: Skills in identifying and mitigating risks, including cybersecurity and operational risks.

• Financial Acumen: Proficiency in financial management, budgeting, and ICT investment analysis.

• Project and Change Management: Proven ability to manage large-scale ICT projects and implement transformational change.

• Legal and Regulatory Expertise: Specialisation in ICT-related legal and regulatory frameworks.

• Stakeholder Engagement: Expertise in navigating stakeholder relationships, public-private partnerships, and ICT sector collaboration.

Candidates must demonstrate a minimum of 5 years of board experience and at least 8 years in an executive or senior management position within the ICT, technology, public administration, or related sectors. A degree in a relevant field is required, and a postgraduate qualification will be advantageous.

Submission Requirements:

Candidates should submit the following:

A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the Board.

• Certified copies of academic qualifications and a certified copy of their ID.

• Disclosure of any conflicts of interest in compliance with section 50(3) of the Public Finance Management Act and section 75 of the Companies Act.

• A statement of interest, including any disqualifications or delinquency status as a director.

Please note: Failure to provide all required documentation and disclosures will result in disqualification from the selection process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration.

Preference will be given to candidates who contribute to diversity in skills, gender, youth, and disability representation. People with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to fit and proper assessments, security clearance, and disclosure of business interests.

Written nominations must be submitted to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

For attention: Ms. Precious Tsolo, Director: SOE Governance and Support Ground Floor, Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Or via postal address Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Alternatively, applications can be sent via email to: nedappointmentsita@dcdt.gov.za Enquiries: ZMphye@dcdt.gov.za

