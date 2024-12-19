Minister Pemmy Majodina hands over new houses to families affected by Hazelmere Dam raising project , 19 Dec

Minister Majodina to hand over new houses to families affected by Hazelmere Dam raising project

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, will on Thursday, 19 November 2024, officially hand over three newly constructed houses to the Simamane family, who are part of the families relocated as a result of the Hazelmere Dam wall raising project.

The handover of the houses, represent a milestone in the broader initiative to provide permanent homes for 17 families that were moved by the Department of Water and Sanitation to enable the raising the wall and impoundment of the Hazelmere Dam, located along the Mdloti River, in the northern eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

The project has significantly enhanced water supply in the North Coast Region of KwaZulu-Natal, increasing the dam's assured yield by approximately 10 million cubic meters annually. The project also underscores the Department’s commitment to mitigating the impact on families affected by the development.

The newly constructed houses stand as testament of the Department's efforts to ensure that the affected families are left in a better state than they were before.

Media members are invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 December 2024

Venue: KwaSimamane, Mfolozi, Efolweni

Time: 11:00 AM – 13:00 PM

Members of the media will have the opportunity to engage with the Minister, affected families, and project stakeholders during the event.

For media confirmations contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa on 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama on 083 271 8790 or monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

#servicedeliverysa

