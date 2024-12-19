Border Management Authority and ACSA brief media on collaborative efforts to enhance airport operations during festive season, 19 Dec

BMA and ACSA to brief media on collaborative efforts to enhance airport operations during festive season

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, and the Chief Executive Officer of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Ms Mpumi Mpofu, invite members of the media to a joint media briefing.

The briefing will address key operational updates and collaborative efforts between the BMA and ACSA to ensure seamless border management and security, particularly during the peak holiday season.

The briefing will also provide insights into the measures being implemented to enhance the efficiency and security of South Africa’s ports of entry, particularly airports, during this critical period.

Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Thursday -19 December 2024

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 09h40 for set-up)

Venue: OR Tambo Airport Media Room

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi - Border Management Authority

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 856 4288

Adele Nkomo – Airports Company South Africa

Senior Manager: Corporate Services (Acting)

Email: adele.nkomo@airports.co.za

Cell: +27 72 644 7161



