Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,208 in the last 365 days.

Border Management Authority and ACSA brief media on collaborative efforts to enhance airport operations during festive season, 19 Dec

BMA and ACSA to brief media on collaborative efforts to enhance airport operations during festive season

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, and the Chief Executive Officer of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Ms Mpumi Mpofu, invite members of the media to a joint media briefing.

The briefing will address key operational updates and collaborative efforts between the BMA and ACSA to ensure seamless border management and security, particularly during the peak holiday season.

The briefing will also provide insights into the measures being implemented to enhance the efficiency and security of South Africa’s ports of entry, particularly airports, during this critical period.

Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, Thursday -19 December 2024
Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 09h40 for set-up)
Venue: OR Tambo Airport Media Room

Enquiries:
Mmemme Mogotsi - Border Management Authority
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: +27 72 856 4288

Adele Nkomo – Airports Company South Africa
Senior Manager: Corporate Services (Acting)
Email: adele.nkomo@airports.co.za
Cell: +27 72 644 7161
 
#GovZAUpdates
#servicedeliverysa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Border Management Authority and ACSA brief media on collaborative efforts to enhance airport operations during festive season, 19 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more