China: Humanitarian and development actors must collaborate to restore people's dignity in protracted crises

During the second roundtable, experts explored solutions to optimize humanitarian needs and supplies. Adriani Wahjanto, Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in China, underscored the huge impact of climate change on global humanitarian-development efforts, stating, “UNHCR is committed to enabling refugees to withstand, recover and be protected from the impacts of climate change and working with partners to find sustainable solutions to nurture our hope for tomorrow.”

Ji Lanlan, Humanitarian Partnerships Manager at the ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia, briefed the audience about ICRC’s global logistics network and its management framework. She stressed, “A strong logistics network not only facilitates effective, efficient and timely humanitarian assistance, but also accelerates the transition from conflict recovery to long-term development, serving as an important entry point for the humanitarian-development nexus.”