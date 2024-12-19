Mobile Robotics Market Expected to Reach $130.9 Billion by 2032 | Kuka AG., Honda Motor

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The mobile robotics market is driven by rise in focus on ensuring human safety, expanding need for mobile logistics by e-commerce platforms, and rise of Industry 4.0 in warehousing and logistics” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to reach a value of $130.9 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 23.1% within the forecast period of 2023-2032. The industry size was $16.5 billion in 2022.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/280 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫?This report offers a comprehensive quantitative analysis of the mobile robotics market, examining current trends, projections, and dynamics from 2022 to 2032 to pinpoint emerging opportunities. It includes insights into key drivers, constraints, and market prospects. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces analysis evaluates the influence of buyers and suppliers, assisting stakeholders in making strategic, profit-oriented decisions while enhancing their supplier-buyer relationships.In addition, the study provides a detailed examination of market segmentation and provides insights into growth forecasts for mobile robotics. It features an overview of market player positioning, enabling effective benchmarking and clarifying the competitive landscape.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/280 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬In AMR's research on the global mobile robotics market, major countries in each region are identified based on their revenue contribution. Canada is capturing a significant share of the mobile robotics market in North America and is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. In Europe, Germany led the market in revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance, emerging as the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of 23.8%. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is about to become a key player due to rapid industrialization, considerable investments in automation, and a focus on enhancing manufacturing efficiency. Meanwhile, Brazil is expected to be a major market in Latin America, driven by rising demand for automation across various sectors. In the Middle East and Africa, the Rest of the Middle East and Africa region showed significant market size in 2022, with growth fueled by increased investments in mobile robotics.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:On the basis of application, the logistics and warehousing segment dominated the market, and the domestic segment is expected to acquire a major mobile robotics market share by 2032.On the basis of product, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) segment dominated the market, and it is expected to acquire a major mobile robotics market size by 2032 due to increase in investment of government and private companies on public transports, healthcare support, and other vital sectors.Further, among component, the hardware segment dominated the market, and the support and service segment is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032 owing to increase in sales of mobile robotics for various sectors.Region wise, North America region dominated the mobile robotics market in terms of revenue in 2022. Specially US dominate the mobile robotics market size by country in North America region. While, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/280 Nevertheless, as technology advances and competition increase, these costs are expected to decrease, making mobile robotics more accessible. Meanwhile, the agricultural sector is witnessing a significant rise in mobile robotics adoption, with farmers integrating autonomous robots for tasks like precision farming, crop monitoring, and harvesting, ultimately improving efficiency and addressing labor shortages in agriculture 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲In December 2023, XtalPi and ABB Robotics revealed a strategic collaboration aimed at creating automated laboratory workstations in China. The partnership intended to enhance R&D efficiency in biopharmaceuticals, chemical engineering, chemistry, and new-energy materials by combining ABB's GoFa collaborative robots with XtalPi's software.In March 2022, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation announced its acquisition of RE2 Robotics, a company based in Pittsburgh that specializes in autonomous and teleoperated mobile robotic systems, for a total of $100 million. This acquisition included $30 million in cash and $70 million in Sarcos common stock. Both firms have enjoyed a successful history serving military and defense clients.To sum up, the AMR report on the mobile robotics sector provides valuable, actionable insights into various growth drivers and investment opportunities within the market. 