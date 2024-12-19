Thematic pack "25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region"

MACAU, December 19 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the reunification of Macao with the Motherland, Macao Post and Telecommunications will issue a thematic pack under the theme "25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region" on 20th December 2024. The pack comprises 7 series of stamps and souvenir sheets related to the reunification of Macao with the Motherland, including the establishment of the Macao SAR, and the 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversaries.

The exquisite cover adopts the design elements of the stamp issue "25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region", with the lotus flower as the main theme, conveying the meaning that Macao will continue to prosper and develop steadily under the support of the Motherland and move towards a better future.

The thematic pack priced at MOP330.00, will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum from 20th December 2024, and the "Rua do Campo" Post Office from 26th December 2024. It is an excellent product, either as a collectable or an elegant gift.