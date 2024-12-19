Visitor arrivals for November 2024
MACAU, December 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 9.6% year-on-year to 2,832,041 in November 2024, recovering to 97.3% of the level in the same month in 2019. Same-day visitors (1,548,454) and overnight visitors (1,283,587) grew by 14.1% and 4.6% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held stable year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 day to 2.3 days.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 11% year-on-year to 1,965,651 in November, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (927,890) growing by 6%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area went up by 13.7% to 962,497. Visitors from the ten cities that were newly added to the Scheme grew by 8.5% year-on-year to 40,440, with the majority coming from Xi'an, Harbin and Taiyuan. Visitors from the Taiwan region (71,280) rose by 29.3% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR; 554,053) decreased by 0.8%. The numbers of visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region rebounded to 96.8%, 97% and 85.9% of the corresponding levels in November 2019.
International visitors rose by 20.9% year-on-year to 241,057 in November this year, a rise of 7% from the same month in 2019. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (48,641), Malaysia (20,716) and Indonesia (14,706) went up by 22%, 25.5% and 19.3% year-on-year respectively, while those from Singapore (13,827) and Thailand (10,137) dropped by 10.3% and 24.3% respectively. Regarding the South Asian markets, visitors from India (8,500) decreased by 7.1% year-on-year. With respect to the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (48,594) and Japan (11,719) expanded by 61.1% and 1.3% year-on-year respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (16,218) recorded an uplift of 18.3% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land grew by 10.3% year-on-year to 2,268,471 in November; among them, 48.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (1,101,007), 33.1% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (751,316) and 14.1% via the Hengqin port (319,928). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (312,614) and by air (250,956) increased by 0.4% and 16.5% year-on-year respectively.
In the first eleven months of 2024, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 26.2% year-on-year to 31,888,313, back to 87.8% of the figure in the same period in 2019. In addition, number of international visitors (2,130,891) surged by 74.5% year-on-year, returning to 75.8% of the level in the first eleven months of 2019. Same-day visitors (17,172,200) and overnight visitors (14,716,113) grew by 37.4% and 15.2% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors (1.2 days) shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year; the duration for same-day visitors (0.2 day) decreased by 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.