SHELTER ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAM’S HEAD INN TO HOST A FAMILY-FRIENDLY CHRISTMAS JUBILEE ON SHELTER ISLAND - A WEEKEND OF HOLIDAY CHEERRam’s Head Inn invites families and community members from the North and South Forks to celebrate the holiday season at the Christmas Jubilee beginning Friday, December 20, 2024. The weekend long celebration will feature festive activities for all ages, creating a joyful and immersive holiday experience.The Christmas Jubilee promises a vibrant mix of entertainment, creativity, and community spirit. Guests are encouraged to bring their families, enjoy live music, engage with local artists, and participate in festive activities, including photos with Santa Claus and a special animated short film block presented by the RAM Film Society.Event Highlights:Santa Sitting (12:00 PM - 2:30 PM): Take a memorable photo with Santa Claus after brunch!Wild Plum Poetry (12:00 PM - 4:00 PM): Poetic Affirmations - a typewritten poem—perfect as a holiday keepsake.Holiday Caricatures (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM): Get a festive $30 caricature drawing to take home.Live Music (2:30 PM - 8:30 PM): Enjoy holiday tunes and sing along to your favorite seasonal classics.Children’s Book Reading (2:45 PM): A special reading of The Lucky Blue Moose to delight young audiences.Animated Shorts & Drawing (3:00 PM): Presented by the RAM Film Society, this program will feature inspiring animated short films alongside guided drawing activities, encouraging creativity for all ages.Local Artist Showcase (12:00 PM - 5:00 PM): Celebrate local artists and their work—great for gift ideas. Artist presentation begins at 5:00 PM.Holiday Cocktail Class (3:00 PM): Learn to craft festive cocktails in this fun and engaging class. Reservations required on Resy ($60 per person).A Day for Families and Community“The Christmas Jubilee is designed to bring families together and celebrate the magic of the holidays,” said Aandrea Carter, organizer of the event. “From Santa photos to inspiring animated shorts and live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to host both Forks of the island for this joyful day.”The Ram’s Head Inn will be beautifully decorated for the occasion, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Guests will have opportunities to shop for local art, enjoy seasonal treats, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the season.Event Details:Location: Ram’s Head Inn, Shelter Island, NYDate: 12/20/24 - 12/22/24Time: 12:00 PM – 8:30 PMAdmission: Open to the public (some activities may require reservations or additional fees).For more information, reservations, or inquiries, please contact The Rams Head Inn or visit the official website.About Ram’s Head InnThe Ram’s Head Inn is a historic venue on Shelter Island, known for its rich tradition of community events, fine dining, and scenic views. The Christmas Jubilee is a continuation of its commitment to hosting unique, family-friendly experiences that bring the local community together.

