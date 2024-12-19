Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Now Offering Services in Round Mountain, TX

Second-generation custom home builder Riverbend Homes expands premium design-build services to Round Mountain, bringing years of Texas Hill Country expertise.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a distinguished custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, now offers its premium design-build services to Round Mountain, Texas. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to meeting growing demand for personalized luxury homes in the region.

"Our expansion into Round Mountain represents a natural progression of our mission to create dream homes that perfectly reflect each client's unique vision," says Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. "We're bringing our signature hands-on approach and daily on-site management to ensure every home receives the meticulous attention it deserves."

The company's client-centered philosophy has earned praise from homeowners throughout the Texas Hill Country. Luke, a recent client, shares, "From start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our homes progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home."

As a second-generation family-owned business, Riverbend Homes has developed a distinctive approach to custom home building that prioritizes personal attention and efficiency. The company deliberately limits concurrent projects to ensure each home receives daily supervision and management.

"We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence," notes client Dolores Sheets. "Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience."

The company's reputation for excellence extends throughout its service area. Gretchen Gibson, a Spicewood resident, confirms, "Riverbend Homes built our 'retirement' home in Spicewood. Turns out he built our 'dream' home! Ben has a wonderful attention to detail, is very good at communicating, and he brought many good ideas to the table from his experience in home building. I highly recommend him and would use him again in a minute!"

For those considering building a custom home in the Texas Hill Country, Riverbend Homes invites them to experience the "Riverbend Difference." Call (512) 468-0240 or visit the company website. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

