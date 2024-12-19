In-Person Learning Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030, Claims AMR

The global in-person learning market is projected to reach $74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The academic course was highest contributor to the in-person learning market, with $11.61 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $44.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " In-Person Learning Market by Course Type (Academics, Arts, Sports and Other training), Application (At-home Teaching and Cram School) and End User (Pre-School Children, Middle School Students, High School Students and College Students): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global in-person learning industry generated $17.91 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $74.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthRise in level of competition among students, increased preferences for in-person learning, and surge in investments on education drive the growth of the global in-person learning market. However,high fees of private coaching centers and upsurge in virtual teaching and learning hinder the market growth. On the other hand, security and privacy concerns regarding virtual learning present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15049 The academicssegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on course type, the academics segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global in-person learning market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. To achieve good grades and increase performance in school and college, academics are likely to motivate students to have extra private coaching. Furthermore, most of the students find mathematics, science, and English subjects very difficult so they demand for extra coaching, which in turn,favors the in-person learning. However, the arts segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. High disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities and facilities with online and smart learning solutions have witnessed significant demand for this segment and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.The cram school segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the cram schoolsegment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more thanfour-fifths of the global in-person learning market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to deficiency in public school systems. However, the at-home teaching segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. Frequency of students seeking at-home learning has increased, which in turn, created plenty of opportunities for companies.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe &North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global in-person learning market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. Government-funded projects related to literacy development in rural areas throughout Asia-Pacific and other initiatives taken by governments to educate rural students are the major growth drivers of this market. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15049 Leading Market Players:-Sylvan Learning, LLC.Wayzant, Inc.Kaplan, Inc.EurocentersBritish Study CentresTriumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt. LtdVibrant AcademyQuadrangle TutorsITS Education AsiaThe Learning LabAll A's Tution CentreKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global in-person learning market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing in-person learning market opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing in-person learning market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

