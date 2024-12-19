Surging Construction: A Key Driver Transforming the Aluminum Doors And Windows Market 2024

Aluminum Doors And Windows Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aluminum doors and windows market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $86.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the aluminum doors and windows market has been making strong strides. The market size, which stood at $63.85 billion in 2023, is forecasted to transform to $68.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors attributing to this robust growth during the historic period include the surge in the home remodeling sector, increased focus on sustainability, the affordability of aluminum, and a rising demand for eco-friendly furniture.

What does the forecast period say about the future of aluminum doors and windows market?

The aluminum doors and windows market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the next few years. The market size is anticipated to shoot up to $86.38 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, growing investment in the construction sector, and rising infrastructure investment.

Key players in the market are focusing on launching innovative products, investing in new offerings, and undertaking mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and stay competitive in the market.

What's fueling the growth of the aluminum doors and windows market?

An increased number of construction projects are driving the market growth. As the number of construction projects surges, construction companies are turning to aluminum doors and windows, which offer strength, longevity, and cost-effectiveness.

In addition, initiatives like the Housing for All by 2022, aimed at promoting affordable housing in India, are also bolstering the construction activity and projects in the market. Under this initiative, developers and builders are provided with access to less expensive funding in the form of debt, reducing the overall cost of homes and making them more attractive to first-time buyers. This, in turn, drives more construction activity, promoting the growth of the aluminum doors and windows market.

What key players are leading the aluminum doors and windows market?

The aluminum doors and windows market is populated by a slew of major players. Some of these include Jeld-Wen Inc, Lixil Group, Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd, Ykk Corporation, Fletcher Building Limited, Andersen Corporation, Apogee Enterprises Inc, PGT Inc, Fenesta Building Systems, Bradnam's Windows & Doors, Milux Corp, YKK AP Inc, Lixil Corporation, Tostem Corporation, Geeta Aluminum Co. Pvt Ltd, Sapa Group, Alupure, Alteza, and HOMI Aluminium Co Ltd, among others.

What's the latest in the Aluminum Doors And Windows Innovation?

Product innovations are a major trend distinctively shaping the aluminum doors and windows market. Companies in this space are constantly on the quest for new innovative products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2021, UK-based residential aluminum windows and doors company, Garnalex launched its Sheerline Prestige range. This range includes a thermally efficient aluminum window and door system with in-built weather sealing to keep draughts and rain safely outside. The system even allows fabricators to use their existing PVC-U hardware to streamline manufacturing.

How is the aluminum doors and windows market segmented?

1 By Type: Exterior Door, Sliding Window, Bi-Fold Window, Other Types

2 By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

The segment breakdown offers a clearer view of this thriving market.

What is the regional outlook of the aluminum doors and windows market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum doors and windows market in 2023. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aluminum doors and windows market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

