MPD Makes Arrest in Ridge Road Homicide

 

The Metropolitan Police Department's announces the arrest of suspect involved in a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

 

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 11:21 a.m., Sixth District officers were responding to a report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers were flagged down and directed to the 400 block of Ridge Road, Southeast, where they located an adult male shooting victim.  The victim was pounced dead on the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Marcus Little of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, as a result of a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, and pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fugitive Unit charged and arrested 42-year-old Rico Parker, of Southeast, DC for First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

 

CCN: 23186324

###

 

