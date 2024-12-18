Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,217 in the last 365 days.

Azimut Grants Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces that on December 17, 2024, a total of 845,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Of this number, 730,000 have been granted to directors and officers and 115,000 to employees and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.61 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for copper-gold, nickel and lithium.

Its wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project, is at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated; 513,900 oz Inferred*) and has a strong exploration upside. Azimut is also advancing the Galinée lithium discovery with its joint venture partner SOQUEM Inc. In addition, significant exploration progress has been made in 2024 on the following projects: Wabamisk (antimony-gold; lithium), Kukamas (nickel-copper-PGE) and Pilipas (lithium).

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company’s competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 85.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

Contact and Information

Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO
Tel.: (450) 646-3015 – Fax: (450) 646-3045

Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development
Tel.: (604) 202-7531
info@azimut-exploration.com        www.azimut-exploration.com

___________________________________________________________________________________

*   “Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Quebec, Canada”, prepared by: Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. of InnovExplo Inc., dated January 4, 2024.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Azimut Grants Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more