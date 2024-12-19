Officer Involved Critical Incident in Grant County, Wis.

FENNIMORE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved critical incident investigation in the City of Fennimore, Grant County, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Fennimore Police Department officers took an adult male subject into custody at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street in the City of Fennimore, as part of an ongoing investigation. While in police custody, the subject sustained self-inflected injuries from an edged weapon. Law enforcement did not deploy lethal force. Law enforcement immediately rendered aid, and the subject was taken to a local hospital then flown to a La Crosse County hospital where they remain. No other individuals were injured during this incident.

The involved officer is on administrative duty, per agency policy.

Involved law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse Police Department and the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Grant County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

