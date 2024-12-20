Carer Donates Portion of Sales to NAFC to Support Those with Incontinence

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carer , a leading supplier of incontinence underwear , has announced that they will be donating a portion of their sales this December to the National Association for Continence (NAFC). This partnership aims to support the NAFC's mission of improving the quality of life for individuals with incontinence, voiding dysfunction, and related pelvic floor disorders.The NAFC is a national, private, non-profit organization that has been dedicated to helping those with incontinence. They provide education, resources, and support to individuals and their families, as well as healthcare professionals. With over 80 million Americans experiencing some form of incontinence, the NAFC's work is crucial in improving the lives of those affected by this condition.Carer's decision to donate a portion of their sales to the NAFC this December is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. As a company that specializes in incontinence products, they understand the challenges and struggles that individuals with incontinence face on a daily basis. By supporting the NAFC, Carer hopes to raise awareness and provide much-needed resources to those in need."We are proud to partner with the NAFC and support their efforts in improving the lives of individuals with incontinence," said PAUL, CEO of Carer. "As a company, we are dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to our customers, and we believe that supporting the NAFC aligns with our values and mission. We hope that our donation will make a positive impact and help the NAFC continue their important work."This December, every purchase made from Carer will not only provide customers with top-of-the-line incontinence products but also contribute to a worthy cause. By choosing Carer, customers can make a difference in the lives of those affected by incontinence. For more information on Carer and their products, please visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.