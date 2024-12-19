Comer: Biden Administration’s LNG Study is a Hail Mary Political Effort to Advance Far-Left Energy Policies

WASHINGTON—Today, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) study on the impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports:

“For four years, the Biden Administration weaponized the power of the executive branch to wage a whole-of-government war against American-made energy production. This Administration’s recent LNG study is a Hail Mary political effort to advance radical, far-left energy policies and cement Green New Deal priorities. During the 118th Congress, the House Oversight Committee shined a light on this Administration’s disastrous energy policies and how they stifled domestic energy development, overloaded America’s power grid, and raised energy costs on American consumers and businesses. Instead of bending the knee to climate groups, the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans will advance policies next year that unleash American energy production and strengthen an industry that provides good-paying job opportunities for all Americans,” said Chairman James Comer.