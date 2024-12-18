DMV News You Can Use for December 2024

-We are experiencing a system error that is causing duplicate refund checks to be issued to some DMV customers erroneously. If you have been affected by the glitch, to quickly resolve this matter please deposit or cash one check and destroy the other. If you attempt to cash the second check, it will not be honored by the bank.

We apologize to all DMV customers for the inconvenience as we diligently work to rectify this issue.

-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.