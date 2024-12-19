Reach 300K+ Followers: Sponsorships Open for Virtual Natural Hair Class by Pro Hairstylist Strawberricurls

Join professional hairstylist Strawberricurls’ virtual class and showcase your brand to 300K+ engaged beauty enthusiasts and professionals.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Gabrielle AllenEmail: Info@Strawberricurls.comPhone: 504-457-8671Social Media: Instagram & Facebook: @StrawberricurlsGabrielle Allen, better known as Strawberricurls, is proud to announce her upcoming online class, " How to Moisturize Dry Natural Hair ," a transformative learning experience for hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike. This class is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges in textured hair care: effective moisture retention. Gabrielle will share science-backed techniques and actionable solutions, making this an unmissable opportunity for those passionate about natural hair health.To make this event even more impactful, Gabrielle is seeking brand sponsorships, offering an exclusive chance for businesses to reach her highly targeted and engaged audience of over 300,000 followers across platforms.Why Sponsor This Event?Gabrielle has an established track record in textured hair education, with events that consistently attract hairstylists and consumers eager to learn actionable skills. Her teaching style and expertise have received glowing feedback, emphasizing the impact her work has on attendees' professional and personal growth.Here's what past attendees have said: Testimonials Sponsorships offer brands a chance to:Feature Products in live demonstrations, showing attendees real-time applications.Gain Brand Visibility in email campaigns, social media posts, and event materials.Engage Directly with beauty professionals and natural hair enthusiasts aged 25-65, fostering meaningful connections.Audience Stats:Instagram Followers: 139KFacebook Followers: 194KYouTube Subscribers: 125KEmail List: 4,000+Webinar Attendees: 250+ per eventEvent Details:Class Name: How to Moisturize Dry Natural HairDate: December 27th, 2024Location: Online (details provided upon sponsorship confirmation)About Gabrielle (Strawberricurls):Gabrielle is a six-figure salon owner, textured hair specialist, and founder of Shades Studio Academy, an educational platform for hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts. With over a decade of experience, she is recognized as an industry leader and has been featured in Essence Magazine and other prominent outlets. Gabrielle's mission is to revolutionize textured hair care through education and empowerment.Partner With Us Today!To secure your sponsorship and connect with this thriving audience, contact Gabrielle at info@strawberricurls.com or call 504-457-8671. Slots are limited, so act now to secure your spot!

