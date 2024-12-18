Making Subways Safer for New Yorkers

Ahead of the holidays, Governor Kathy Hochul today briefed New Yorkers alongside Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Janno Leiber and law enforcement officials on continuing efforts to increase safety within the subway system for all riders. Since announcing a robust five-point subway safety plan in March of this year, crime within the New York City Transit system is down 10 percent. Since January 2021, subway crime is down a total of 42 percent while ridership in the system has increased 148 percent. As part of this continued effort to make the subway system safer for riders, Governor Hochul has directed an additional 250 members of the New York National Guard to be deployed to Joint Task Force - Empire Shield. The Governor also announced that the MTA has installed 15,396 security cameras which are now included in 100 percent of all subway cars.

“Earlier this year, I promised to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day, and today we are continuing our efforts by putting more National Guard members on the ground and installing security cameras on every car,” Governor Hochul said. “By working hand-in-hand with the MTA and New York City, we are deterring crime, making it safer for all riders and restoring public confidence in the system.”

In March, Governor Hochul announced a five-point plan that would utilize state resources to increase passenger safety on the subway. This plan included deploying additional members of the National Guard, accelerating the MTA’s installation of security cameras throughout the system, increasing coordination between the City and the State, and expanding mental health outreach programs which include the number of Subway Co-Response Outreach (SCOUT) teams and Safe Options Support (SOS) teams.

Subway ridership has increased five percent in 2024 compared to 2023 and continues to reach record levels — this past Thursday, Dec. 12, a single-day post-pandemic record of 4.5 million riders was reached. As ridership continues to soar, increased safety measures are necessary to ensure the wellbeing and protection of each passenger that enters the system. The MTA Police Department, New York Police Department (NYPD) and the National Guard will work together to monitor the city’s busiest stations and prevent security threats within the subways. Protecting the subway system and its passengers is the only way to keep New York moving.

In addition to protecting passengers, the Governor’s five-point plan has laid a strong foundation for enhancing the safety and protection of transit workers across New York City. Governor Hochul is committed to ensuring the safety of over 40,000 members of TWU Local 100 and other transit workers who keep our city moving.

Additional National Guard Members Deployed to City’s Busiest Subway Stations

Governor Hochul has deployed an additional 250 New York National Guard members to bolster safety and security in New York City through Joint Task Force - Empire Shield [JTF-ES]. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is an element of DMNA partly responsible for the military defense of New York City, primarily the deterrence and prevention of internal security threats. It is composed of personnel from the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Guard and the New York Naval Militia.

Installation of Security Cameras in Each Car Completed

At Governor Hochul’s direction, the MTA has accelerated its installation of security cameras throughout the system — this includes customer areas of trains to protect passengers and conductor cabins to protect MTA employees. The MTA has installed security cameras in all subways cars throughout the system.

Improving Coordination Between the City and the State Over Safety Measures

As a part of the five-point plan, Governor Hochul pledged to initiate regular meetings between stakeholders to coordinate information sharing and ensure that dangerous and repeat offenders within the system are held accountable. Law enforcement, transit personnel and prosecutors have been meeting regularly to share information and work collaboratively to hold offenders accountable. This effort has assisted district attorneys with their casework and with keeping violent offenders out of the subways. These meetings will continue into 2025 as the stakeholders work to keep our subways safe for the millions of people who regularly use our transit system.

Expanded SCOUT and SOS Program

Mental health initiatives are a critical focus to Governor Hochul as a part of the robust five-point plan to decrease crime in the subway. Governor Hochul has established and supported SCOUT and SOS teams throughout the system in an effort to address the most severe cases of mental health crises occurring within subway stations. In March, Governor Hochul directed $20 million to scale the SCOUT team pilot program — in partnership with New York City and the MTA — and bring the total number of rapid response SCOUT teams to 10 by the end of 2025. That effort remains on track.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Thanks to our strong partnership with Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams, we’re working to ensure the transit system not only is safe but feels safe for New Yorkers. The results should allow New Yorkers to have confidence this holiday season as we continue to deliver fantastic service — and more service — on the subways and commuter railroads."

Adjunct General of the New York National Guard Major General Ray Shields said, “The men and women of the New York National Guard are proud to be supporting Governor Hochul’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of our fellow New Yorkers. We are proud to be working with the MTA, the New York State Police and the New York Police Department and our other law enforcement partners to make the transit system safer.”

TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis said, “Transit workers understand better than anyone the importance of a safe and secure work environment. Governor Hochul’s commitment — from increasing security personnel to ensuring every subway car is equipped with cameras — sends a powerful message that everyone who steps into our transit system can feel protected. We look forward to continuing our work with the Governor, the MTA, and law enforcement to give us all the peace of mind we deserve.”