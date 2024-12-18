H.R. 7650, Air Quality Standards Implementation Act of 2024

H.R. 7650 would amend the Clean Air Act to allow the Environmental Protection Agency more time to review air quality standards and to allow states a longer period to revise air quality standards that are deemed deficient. The bill would waive certain penalties, including restrictions on federal highway funding, for states that fail to meet standards because of conditions that are largely beyond their control. Based on the historic rate of such restrictions on federal highway funding provided to states and the effect of waiving those restrictions, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7650 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.