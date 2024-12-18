GEORGIA, December 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has modified the 2012 suspension of agricultural water withdrawal permits in portions of the Lower Flint and Chattahoochee River Basins, allowing for the issuance of the first new agricultural water withdrawal permits in this area in over a decade. Starting April 1, 2025, EPD will accept applications for groundwater withdrawal permits that will include drought-related measures to continue ensuring the long-term well-being of water resources essential to Georgia farmers.

"As Georgia farmers continue to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, I could not be more proud to deliver this good news," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I am grateful to the EPD for their diligent and hard work in ensuring that our state is on a path that protects both Georgia farmers and our water resources."

Since the 2012 suspension was enacted, EPD has gathered the technical data necessary to make modifications responsibly and with long-term impacts in mind. In 2023, EPD began exploring limited modifications, including permitting for frost protection in portions of the suspension area. These efforts laid the groundwork for the new adjustments announced today and demonstrate EPD’s commitment to balancing water resource management with the needs of Georgia’s farmers.

“A lot of work has been done since 2012, especially over the last couple years” said EPD Director Jeff Cown. “EPD is confident with these updated recommendations, as our metering program has gathered extensive data strengthening our technical understanding of surface water and groundwater in the Lower Flint. The Regional Water and Habitat Conservation Plans support existing water users, including farmers, and set the stage to make room for new ones. We look forward to working with all water users as they obtain these newly, developed permits.”

